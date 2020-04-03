In an interview with county leadership Friday, Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce told the MDJ the county’s emergency orders and those issued by Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday were in lockstep.
Thursday, Boyce signed an amendment to the county’s emergency declaration that tightened it by closing businesses unable to maintain at least six feet between people at all times. The original declaration required individuals to “shelter in place,” limited restaurants to takeout and delivery, limited the hours of operation of nonessential businesses, suspended the county’s competitive bid process and forbade the water system from terminating anyone’s service due to nonpayment.
Moments after Boyce signed the amendment Thursday, the governor announced he had signed his own, statewide shelter in place order that largely, if not entirely, mirrored Cobb’s.
According to the Association County Commissioners of Georgia and the Georgia Municipal Association, all local emergency orders that differ from the governor’s are suspended until 11:59 p.m. April 13.
“The only thing that I read we would have to roll back is if we did something that contradicted what he was trying to do,” Boyce said. “And none of our efforts are in that direction. All of our efforts that we have taken complement what the governor is doing by his executive order.”
Boyce said his and the governor’s orders were an attempt at balancing economic interests with public health.
“It’s always been a fine balance between the two because we’re eventually going to come out of this pandemic and we got to have something to come out of it to,” he said.
Boyce said he has received more than 1,000 emails the past two weeks. Constituents’ top issue, far and away, was the county’s leniency regarding nonessential businesses, Boyce said. Second was how the county would enforce its shelter in place order requiring people to stay at home with few exceptions.
“We’re focused right now on educating the public on what it is the ordinance is, the declaration is and what (Thursday’s) amendment is,” he said of enforcement. “If you’re going to give public safety a hard time … then we will take the necessary measures to assure you that we don’t take your behavior lightly and we’re going to try to do what we can here to make sure that you don’t do it again.”
After the interview, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said “We will follow the description in the Governor’s Executive Order concerning violations and enforcement,” adding that a link would soon be posted on the county’s website where residents could report violations.
Among the things have have been canceled due to the virus’s spread were a series of town halls regarding a renewal of the county’s penny sales tax, commonly known by its acronym, SPLOST, and the budget for the next fiscal year.
The plan was to ask county residents to renew the sales tax in a referendum this November, bringing in about $800 million that would be spent on resurfacing county roads and a host of other projects.
That is still on the table, Boyce said. But it’s no longer a priority. He said the county’s website has received 1.4 million visits recently, “and it’s not about SPLOST.”
