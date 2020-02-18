MARIETTA — County Chairman Mike Boyce vigorously defended his record and the county government before a crowd of tea party Republicans on Monday night, saying a property tax hike he championed in 2018 paid for primarily by county businesses was necessary to fund the county’s many amenities.
Boyce is seeking reelection this year, and is one of three Republicans running for the position of county chair in the May primary. Monday night’s event, a question-and-answer session featuring Boyce and challenger Larry Savage, was organized by the Marietta-based Franklin Roundtable, formerly known as the Georgia Tea Party.
Ricci Mason, another Republican candidate for Cobb chair, attended the forum but did not participate. Mason announced his candidacy Feb. 11, and Jim Jess, chair of the group’s board of directors, said the candidate hadn’t been asked to speak because the Franklin Roundtable wasn’t aware he was running when it organized the event.
Boyce and Savage were given time to address the crowd before taking questions. Boyce began his address by hearkening to the tea party’s early days a decade earlier when “thousands of people” showed up to events.
“Those were the days,” he said wistfully.
His question-and-answer session eventually turned contentious, however, after some attendees needled him about a millage rate increase he championed in 2018, as well as the fact that Cobb hasn’t reduced its rate in subsequent years despite increased revenues from a rising tax digest.
“When is enough enough?” one woman asked. “It’s like as soon as we get more money, we don’t have enough money.”
Boyce said the county homeowners have not, by and large, been the ones to shoulder the property tax increase.
“The businesses pick up that, not you,” he said. “The businesses do it, and they don’t seem to have a problem with it because they know what they get for their money.”
He also said the county’s $450 million general fund is necessary to fund services for its 760,000-plus people. Those amenities include the Cobb County Police Department, parks, libraries, senior centers and more.
“But I’m the bad guy because I want a millage rate of 8.46 mills that’s taxed against your floating exemption,” he said. “And yet, the school system, at 18.9 mills — (which is) taxed against your fully appraised value — goes by without any discussion. So I’m going to stand up here and defend our government. I’m going to defend this board. I’m gonna defend our staff. We give you the best bang for the buck of anywhere in this metro area. The only one that has a lower millage rate in the metro area ... is Cherokee (County). That’s the only one. They don’t have nearly the amenities we have.”
In a sit-down with the MDJ last week, Boyce said the theme of his reelection campaign would be the county’s fiscal prosperity; Monday night, he said this is “the most prosperous era in county history.”
Savage said Boyce should not take credit for the county’s economic strength and hammered the chairman for increased spending under his leadership.
“Mr. Boyce wants to run on his record, and I want to run on his record, too,” Savage said. Since Boyce took office in 2017, Savage noted, the county’s operating budget has increased by $100 million even as the condition of county roads has deteriorated.
“You ever notice, no matter how many years go by or how many new taxes we have and how many different ways we count money, it’s always the roads that don’t get done; they’re always the last thing on the list,” Savage said. “Not too many years ago, the title of county commissioner in this state was actually commissioner of roads and revenue. ... That’s what county governments were about.”
Savage said his intention is to “reestablish Cobb County with a commitment to a small, efficient government” and “create a budget every year in terms you and I can understand.”
Several questions Boyce fielded concerned the condition of county roads. One of the attendees, Lance Lamberton, founder of the Cobb Taxpayers Association, said the condition of roads “is probably the most immediate and more serious problem” in Cobb.
Boyce said he would address the condition of county roads this year by prioritizing renewal of the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. County voters will be asked to approve the tax again in November; if approved, it would take effect in 2022.
SPLOST has traditionally been used for capital projects such as big-ticket buildings.
“Why can’t the next SPLOST put a moratorium on all those wonderful venues like new parks and new libraries and dog run parks and sidewalks to nowhere and instead allocate a much large portion of that money towards roads?” Lamberton asked.
“That’s exactly what we’re doing,” Boyce replied. “I made it a priority from day one, that a large chunk of this SPLOST will be devoted to two major issues: resurfacing and public safety. So you’re going to see a much smaller pot for each of the commissioners to put together projects for their districts.”
Gary Henderson of east Cobb was among those to attend the forum. After it was over, he said he would be interested in knowing what county residents have received for the $100 million in extra spending since 2017, and how the county can be prosperous yet struggle to come up with money for its roads.
Based on audience response, Savage was more warmly received by the crowd, several of whom murmured in agreement as he dug into Boyce over county spending. Boyce left the event before Savage had finished his prepared remarks and moved onto the question and answer portion.
This is not the first time Boyce and Savage have faced each other. Savage lost to Boyce in the 2016 Republican primary, where Boyce received 49.06%, incumbent Tim Lee received 40.42% and Savage received 10.52%.
As no one received more than 50% of the vote, it triggered a runoff between Boyce and Lee, which Boyce won with 63.9% of the vote.
(1) comment
Don’t question Boyce he gets aggravated quickly. This is the Commissioner that wants to make police stay in the county after they have been trained here. He wants to make them indentured servants.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.