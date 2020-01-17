MARIETTA — Tired of hearing elected officials falsely brag about not raising taxes, Gov. Roy Barnes pushed the Taxpayer Bill of Rights through the General Assembly in 1999.
Among its provisions was one requiring governments to advertise a property tax increase if they gathered more in property taxes one year than they had the year prior.
"When the values go up and you keep the millage rate the same, you are raising taxes," Barnes told the MDJ in 2017.
Barnes' law requires governments to either lower the millage rate as property values rise — known as a "rollback" — or advertise a tax increase and hold three public hearings on the issue before voting to adopt the tax rate.
Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce wants to change that — sort of.
At an annual meeting hosted by the county's legislative delegation in December, he made several requests, among them that the lawmakers "review the legislation that requires the county to advertise a non-rollback of a millage rate as a tax increase."
But, at a recent sit down with the MDJ, Boyce acknowledged he didn't expect them to take the measure up in the General Assembly this year.
"It's not going to happen this year. I just wanted to know that it's all part of the education process we have around here," he said, referring to his efforts to remind Cobb residents of all the taxes they do not pay — some $63 million each year, by his count.
The county's myriad tax exemptions include the homestead, the school tax, senior, disability and surviving spouse exemptions.
"Look, it's a tax increase," Boyce said of a non-rollback. "That's what everybody sees it as. And I'm saying, 'Okay, I get the intent.' I really do, the trouble is it doesn't take into account the $63 million in exemptions that we offer the taxpayers every year. ... I leave the millage rate at 8.46. What I'm doing is I'm leaving two-and-some-odd-mils off the table, because I'm leaving that in the wallets of the taxpayer."
Boyce has repeatedly said that keeping the millage rate flat is one of his three priorities for the 2021 budget.
In 2018, the board voted 3 - 2 to raise the millage rate from 6.76 mills to 8.46 mills. Voting for the increase were Boyce, south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid and west Cobb Commissioner Bob Weatherford (who lost a primary election to the district's current representative, Keli Gambrill, the day before he voted on the tax increase).
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, shot the proposal down.
"The whole reason (the advertisement) is done is because at the end of the day, people are paying more in taxes," Wilkerson said. "I know personally I do not have an appetite to change that."
"If (commissioners) want to change the exemptions, they can do that, but I don't think you should be mixing the two," Wilkerson said, referring to millage rates and the county's list of tax exemptions. "If they want to change their exemptions, I'm more than happy to discuss that with them."
State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, said she can see both sides of the issue.
"We really do have some tax exemptions that other counties don't have," she said. But she questioned the timing of Boyce's proposal.
"If it's been in the books since Barnes was in office, I would like to know what has prompted this chairman to ask for it to be changed," she said. "And I would certainly like to know more about it. Because I am certainly for the public knowing what they're paying and having a better understanding of their taxes. And if this in any way interferes with that," she continued, "I'd have serious concerns about (it)."
