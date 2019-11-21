CUMBERLAND — Speaking at a “mobility summit” organized by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, County Chairman Mike Boyce said Cobb will “need to stop nickel-and-diming” its approach to solving the county’s transportation woes.
“We’re going to have to start thinking big,” he said.
Specifically, county residents will be asked in 2022 to vote on a penny sales tax that would fund a bevy of transportation projects, including transit, road improvements and trails.
That vote follows a 2020 referendum in which Boyce is asking residents to renew the county government’s general-purpose 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
Cobb is one of 13 counties in the metro area that can impose as much as a 1% sales tax for transit under House Bill 930, which became law in 2018. It can also impose an additional full or partial 1% sales tax for transportation projects under HB 170, which passed in 2015.
Currently Cobb’s sales tax is 6%: 4% goes to the state, 1% goes to the county SPLOST and the final penny is for an education SPLOST collected by the Cobb and Marietta school districts.
Boyce has said he does not think county residents will stomach paying more than one additional penny on every dollar for transportation.
Exactly which projects a so-called “mobility SPLOST” — Boyce said the more traditional term “T-SPLOST” has a negative connotation — would fund has yet to be determined. In September, he told the MDJ that a final list would likely be unveiled in late 2021.
Gwinnett held a referendum earlier this year asking its residents to approve MARTA’s expansion into the county, but it failed resoundingly. Advocates such as Yes to MARTA were critical of the process, saying that scheduling the vote in March, when fewer voters historically turn out to the polls — especially the lower-income voters that stand to benefit most from improved public transit — tipped the scales against the referendum.
Boyce said that Cobb would not follow Gwinnett’s example and will hold its referendum in November during a general election.
“There will be no special elections to address these kinds of issues,” he said. “We wanna make sure that we tie this into overall general voting patterns.”
Passage of an “M-SPLOST” is not a foregone conclusion. In 2012, a regionwide sales tax referendum was voted down overwhelmingly. A higher percentage of Cobb voters voted against the measure than did the region at large.
An ARC survey released earlier this month that polled 400 people in Cobb County found that fewer than half of the county’s residents would be willing to pay higher taxes in order to improve transit, including buses and rail, even though a plurality thought that was the most viable solution.
But a county-sponsored survey released almost one year ago, which polled 900 people, found the opposite.
“It finally destroyed a lot of mythology that we’ve been having here in the last 25 years,” Boyce said.
According to the survey, 61% of those surveyed said Cobb should spend more than it does now on transit, 26% said spending should remain the same and 8% said spending on transit should be reduced. A similar percentage supported the creation of a new sales tax of up to one percent, while 39% said they were against it.
A majority of respondents — 51% — have a favorable view of MARTA compared to 17% who do not, according to the Cobb survey. And when asked, 48% said they preferred the idea of Cobb joining MARTA if it expanded its bus service compared to 24% who would rather see the county expand its existing transit system.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this has to be a regional approach to how we’re going to address our transit problems. It cannot simply be a Cobb-oriented solution. Because people come through Cobb, they come to Cobb.”
But new tax dollars would not be limited to funding transit.
Boyce has said that road repaving would be one of the big-ticket items in a general-purpose 1% SPLOST voters will be asked to approve next year. Thursday, he shared a presentation that illustrated the county’s under-funding of road repaving. The county will have to pour, he said, $40 million dollars per year for the five years from 2022 to 2027 to get them into decent shape.
“Roads are the one thing that the public uses every single day, and they’re a reflection of your county government,” he said.
The chairman mentioned another component of the county’s push to diversify its residents’ options when it comes to getting around: trails.
“By the end of next year, you’ll be able to go, if it works out well, from Kennesaw all the way down to The Battery to the (Chattahoochee) River,” he said. “We hear the current generation and we’re doing what we can to support their lifestyle.”
Not everyone was taken with the idea.
Lance Lamberton, of the anti-tax Cobb Taxpayers Association, said, “It’s too easy a fix to say ‘our biggest challenge is funding,’” citing a comment made later in the afternoon by Chris Tomlinson, the executive director of The ATL, an authority tasked with laying out a regional mobility plan. “Don’t assume that getting more money is just a panacea for everything.”
Lamberton said buses are better than rail, which he called a “nonstarter” given its cost, but said technology, like self-driving cars, would likely make public transit “obsolete.”
West Cobb commissioner Keli Gambrill, meanwhile, said residents wouldn’t support a SPLOST if it didn’t make it easier for people to get around. She pointed to Boyce’s comments at a zoning hearing earlier this week.
“If we want to support the kind of businesses that we want to have here, then we need to step up to the plate, and you know, have our infrastructure reflect what’s on that land use map,” the chairman said on Tuesday.
“Is (the transportation SPLOST) really to help me be more mobile or is it to have more development in the area?” she asked.
She added that county residents would need congestion relief traveling from east to west, given the improvements that have followed substantial investment in improving movement along the Interstate 75 corridor, which runs from north to south.
Despite the results of the county’s survey, Boyce acknowledged it might not accurately reflect the support a referendum will receive at the ballot box.
“The bottom line is, everyone (says) ‘Yeah I’m going to support it,’ right up to the time of ‘I gotta spend how much for it?’” he said. “It’s one thing to want it, it’s another thing to want it when you see how much it’s going to cost.”
