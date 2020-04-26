Atlanta-area Boy Scouts children and their families got together for a not-so-traditional camping experience — in their backyards or in their homes, and connecting with other scouts over the internet.
The Boy Scouts of America Atlanta Area Council, with several troops including some from Cobb County, hosted the Georgia Backyard Family Campout on Saturday, an all-day event featuring activities such as camp cooking, knots, nature crafts, games and campfire songs.
Troop 433, which is chartered by and normally meets at Holy Family Catholic Church in east Cobb, hosted a Dutch oven cooking demonstration from scoutmaster Hilary Thornton and his family.
Thornton, who is also the chair of the BSA Foothills District that encompasses Marietta and east Cobb, said he volunteered with his sons to show how to make baked beans and black forest cobbler, while other scouts followed along and some tried their own camping recipes. He explained the process while his younger Boy Scout sons, Sam, 17, and Noah, 14, helped prepare the dishes while the oldest brother, Will Thornton, 19, who is in the Boy Scouts' Venturing program, operated the camera.
The backyard camping is a way for families to continue some of the activities and the camaraderie associated with scouting while large-group gatherings are limited due to concerns about the coronavirus, Thornton said.
"We’re trying to create opportunities to continue the scouting program during this time when we can’t gather in large groups," he said.
Troop 433 wasn't the only Cobb scouting group represented in the regional event. Another east Cobb group of scouts, Troop 1776, led a demonstration on tying knots, and Troop 2319 led scouts in a game of Scouting Realms, based on Rolling Realms by Stonemaier Games.
Hilary Thornton was thankful for the internet and technology in the success of the virtual campout, which he said saw about 1,800 people register and may have had more attendees.
"This certainly works better now with today’s technology," Thornton said. "All of this has come together to make it possible to do a pretty good virtual campout. We had a virtual campfire with people submitting skits, telling jokes and those sorts of things. We’re in different locations, but we’re still connected."
For videos from Georgia's Backyard Family Campout, visit www.facebook.com/ATLBoyScouts.
