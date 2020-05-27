Bookmiser’s Sidewalk Signing offers an opportunity to honor veterans, meet an author who celebrates them and discuss shared interests in the world of stories, all while adhering to social distancing requirements. On Saturday, June 6, from noon to 2 p.m., the D-Day event will feature author Rona Simmons and her latest book “The Other Veterans of World War II: Stories from Behind the Front Lines.”
Her book highlights noncombat soldiers — men and women who served in all branches of the military often miles from the front lines in Europe, North Africa and the Pacific. Simmons gives readers details of the enormity of the global operation. The facts, figures, and asides gathered during the author’s extensive research complete the picture of these stories replete with the veterans’ sacrifices, faith and humor.
The book was released by Kent State University in April 2020 for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Winston Groom, author of “Forrest Gump” and “1942,” calls it “painstakingly researched and compellingly told,” while Jonathan W. Jordan (“American Warlords” and “The War Queens”) salutes the author’s “deft interview skills and wonderful pen.”
Simmons is an Atlanta-area based author and has written both historical fiction and works of nonfiction. The daughter of a WWII fighter pilot herself, she previously coauthored “Images from World War II,” celebrating the art of WWII veteran and artist Jack Smith.
Bookmiser is located at 3822 Roswell Road, Marietta, 30062. Reservations are welcome but not required. For more information, call 770-509-5611, email realbookmiser@gmail.com, or register through EventBrite. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.
