CUMBERLAND — Millions of dollars in savings on debt service payments are expected to benefit those who finance Kennesaw State University, thanks to a decision by the Development Authority of Cobb County.
Development authority members voted at their regular meeting in the Cobb Chamber of Commerce office this week to approve an inducement resolution regarding the refinancing of up to $20 million in bonds for the Kennesaw State University Foundation.
Stripping away the financial jargon, this is a decision by the authority to show it is willing to issue up to $20 million in bonds to the foundation, so the foundation can use the money, subject to a lower interest rate, to pay off the existing bonds that are subject to a higher interest rate.
This would save the KSU Foundation about $3.8 million, based on current market estimates, Stephen Bridges, the foundation’s chief financial officer, told the MDJ.
The development authority issued about $66 million in bonds to the foundation in 2010, that were used to finance athletic facilities for KSU. The money went into Fifth Third Bank Stadium, including the track, trail and turf field; the student training/programming area known as the “Owl’s Nest,” including the building and fields; and The Perch, which includes a building and three turf fields used for a variety of sports.
In December 2017, the authority voted to issue up to $48 million in new bonds to the foundation, so it could pay off some of the 2010 bonds and get a lower interest rate on the new bonds.
That saved the foundation over a million dollars, and it’s what KSU wants again, with any savings ultimately benefiting students as their costs reflect the institution’s.
In coming months, the authority is expected to make its decision whether to validate the new refinancing deal of up to $20 million.
Appearing at the authority’s meeting on behalf of the university foundation was Bridges and David Williams, an attorney at Butler Snow.
They explained to authority members a new bonds issuance would allow the foundation to pay off 2010 bonds of just over $17.7 million at a much lower interest rate than what they’re currently tied to.
“The KSU Foundation has been talking to their investment bankers and there’s a significant amount of debt service savings that can be achieved with refinancing the bonds, so it’s pretty much as simple as that,” Williams said. “Nothing’s changed on the bonds, it’s just simply an opportunity to achieve significant debt service savings.”
There are no tax savings tied into the refinancing of the bonds, authority members made clear before voting, adding they empathize with the university wanting to take advantage of lower interest rates, particularly before the 2020 elections.
A motion by authority Vice Chair Donna Rowe to approve the inducement resolution in respect of the bonds refinancing was unanimously approved by the members, although Chair Clark Hungerford and member J.C. Bradbury recused themselves due to their involvement with KSU.
Hungerford, Vinings Bank president, is a trustee of the KSU Foundation, and Bradbury is a professor of economics, finance and quantitative analysis at the university.
