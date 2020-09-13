The body of an Acworth pilot was discovered Saturday in Alabama, along with the wreckage of his plane, authorities have confirmed.
William McClain, 76, was reported missing Thursday after he failed to return from a test flight of his Zenith CH750 Aircraft, which he had built and was licensed to fly, according to a news release from the Etowah County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office.
McClain had taken off from Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Gadsden Times. Calhoun is about 51 miles north of Marietta.
The newspaper reports McClain's plane was last was seen on radar at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
According to the news release, "On the date the flight became missing, it appears the plan was to test flight the aircraft from Georgia to Tupelo, (Mississippi), and refuel and return to Georgia.
"It appears that the aircraft reached Tupelo, however, it circled the airport without fueling and returned back toward Georgia leaving the Radar at approximately 12:47 P.M. on Thursday in the area of the recovery," the release continues.
The test flight was intended to prepare for a longer flight in which McClain planned to visit his brother in Arkansas later this week, the release states.
Search and rescue personnel found the missing aircraft and pilot in a heavily wooded area in the western part of Etowah County, Alabama, at about 10:30 Saturday morning, the release states. The location is about 15 miles north of Gadsden, Alabama, and roughly 115 miles west of Marietta.
The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash and will be responsible for the removal of the aircraft, according to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office. After an autopsy, McClain's body will be returned to Acworth, the release further states.
"There does not appear to be in foul play and the incident appears to be a tragic accident," the release concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.