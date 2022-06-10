Cobb police dive teams, with the assistance of National Park Service and Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers, were searching the Chattahoochee River Tuesday for the body of a man believed to have drowned Monday afternoon.
Chart Riggall
Chart Riggall
The body of a missing 20-year-old swimmer was recovered Friday morning, the Cobb County Police Department confirmed.
Cobb police spokesperson S.A. Barner said the man, a black male whose name has not yet been released, was found shortly after 11 a.m.
The man went missing Monday afternoon while swimming with a group of people near the popular “Diving Rock” in the Sandy Point Park area, located off Akers Mill Road. He reportedly went under the water while swimming and did not resurface.
Barner said the man was found slightly upstream from that area, near a boat entrance.
Firefighters searched for the man late Monday to no avail. Cobb police dive teams resumed the search Tuesday morning near the rock, where water can be 12 to 20 feet deep depending on conditions.
High rainfall in recent days delayed the search, Barner said, causing higher water levels and a swift current that prevented divers from searching “for several days.”
