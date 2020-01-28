Commissioners voted 4-0, with Bob Ott absent, to approve a new salary schedule for the county’s public safety employees, which will take effect March 22.
For months, county staff have been working to implement a so-called step-and-grade plan, in which public safety employees would be guaranteed a specific wage determined by his or her years of service (step) and rank (grade). But staff had to do so using existing money; in addition to passing such a plan in 2020, County Chairman Mike Boyce has pledged to keep the millage rate flat and reduce the amount of money the county borrows from its water fund.
The plan passed Tuesday will raise the pay of entry-level public safety employees from about $41,000 to $46,000. Additionally, every single employee would be bumped up a grade, effectively receiving a raise on top of the 7% merit increase approved by the county’s governing board last summer. That pay hike took effect at the beginning of this fiscal year in October.
Sheriff Neil Warren, speaking before the board, said the schedule was “well overdue.”
“The most important thing besides this first phase is that we continue this down the road. Because that’s where the problem is,” he said.
The schedule does not address one of the employees’ major concerns about pay: compression, or the diminishing returns for people who stay with the department for many years or are promoted to a higher rank.
One attendee, Kimberly Peace Hill, slammed Chairman Mike Boyce for having referred to the plan as “huge.”
The plan commissioners approve, she said, “does not provide much incentive to senior personnel to remain in Cobb.
“Let’s be honest, shall we? It’s not huge, it’s not gigantic. What it does do — it represents a small step,” she continued, urging the board to tackle compression.
During their comments, commissioners said the plan was a first step and vowed to make public safety a priority going forward, with caveats.
“I will not say this will not have a tax impact on our county in the future,” south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid said.
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill said the county paid its employees $414 million in 2019 while taking in $392 million.
“My challenge is to this board, is how are we going to not make up only that $21 million deficit, but the additional funds we are now going to require for public safety in addition to keeping the county viable?” she asked. “My vote in support tonight is also a vote to ensure the board continues to fund those other entities (within the county) as well.”
A step-and-grade plan put together by the fire union last year priced a plan addressing compression at $20 million. The plan commissioners approved Tuesday, at $5.7 million annually, is less than a third of that. About $2.1 million would be allocated for police, $1.6 million for the sheriff’s office and $2 million for fire.
On Monday, county officials said the pay increase was made possible by rising vehicle tax receipts.
Cobb finance director Bill Volckmann told the Board of Commissioners on Monday that a change in state law diverted more of the revenue from the state’s title ad valorem tax to counties, resulting in a windfall since the law went into effect in July: Each month since then, the county has collected $3.5 million in vehicle taxes, compared to roughly $2.5 million in the same period the year prior.
The cost of the schedule for the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year, which began in October, is just over $3 million. Thereafter, the estimated annual cost is $5.7 million.
Boyce has said he expects the increase in the county’s tax digest alone to be enough to cover the full cost of the program. According to Volckmann, the tax digest increased county revenues between $8 million and $11 million last year.
