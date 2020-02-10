MARIETTA — East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott will cast the deciding vote on a controversial ordinance that came before the county’s governing board in January.
At the beginning of every year, the Cobb Board of Commissioners considers changes to its code of ordinances. Tuesday’s hearing will be the second and final one on this year’s amendments.
The first hearing, on Jan. 29, drew a massive crowd and lasted more than four hours. More than two dozen people lined up to tell commissioners how they felt about the proposed amendments, but the vast majority had only one on their mind: a proposed ban on the sale of dogs and cats at county pet stores.
They urged the county’s governing board to approve the ban, saying pet stores often source their animals from so-called puppy mills that have little regard for the animals’ welfare. Last summer, Cherokee County passed a similar ordinance.
North Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, a noted lover of animals who often promotes adoption drives, said she couldn’t support the amendment in light of an opinion issued by the state attorney general. According to the opinion, restrictions a similar ordinance in Canton has placed on pet stores “conflict with and are preempted by the Georgia Animal Protection Act.”
Commissioners ultimately voted 2-2 with Ott absent to withdraw the amendment in January, but, according to the board’s rules, “this motion remains pending before the board and needs to be rescheduled for another time,” per a county document.
If Ott joins commissioners Birrell and Keli Gambrill in voting to withdraw the amendment, it will not be heard at Tuesday’s hearing. If he joins Chairman Mike Boyce and Commissioner Lisa Cupid, it will be heard and voted on along with the other amendments before the board.
Ott refused to say on Monday how he would vote on Birrell’s motion to withdraw.
Commissioners have several other code amendments to consider at the meeting.
Planning commissioners recommended that the board hold off on one that would make it more difficult for property owners to rent their homes on a short-term basis.
Planning commissioners support tightening the rules around short-term rentals, but said that more work had to be done to get it right.
“I still think we need some type of restrictions that prevent (a house) from being a commercial motel,” said Planning Commissioner Galt Porter. “Something that truly says, ‘This is just a side thing when I’m not there.’” But “this needs further discussions and probably some town halls,” he continued, “because I think this is flying under the radar for a lot of people.”
Other code amendments would make it much easier for property owners to get backyard chickens, allow certain businesses in single-family homes along major roads and institute a number of new rules in county parks.
The Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. at 100 Cherokee St., Marietta, in the 2nd Floor Public Meeting Room.
