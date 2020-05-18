In another sign of the county's gradual reopening, the Cobb Board of Commissioners will hold its first zoning hearing since February.
Zoning hearings scheduled for March 17 and April 21 were among a bevy of government meetings canceled in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Commissioners will consider approving a five-house subdivision in northwest Cobb, one of only four zoning cases on Tuesday's agenda.
Applicant David Menna is proposing building the five homes on 2.4 acres at the intersection of Baker and Woodstock roads, about a mile south of I-75.
The homes would range from 2,200 square feet to 2,600 square feet and be "very similar in style" to the Retreat at Oak Grove subdivision in Cherokee County.
Larger developments, including an 83-unit townhome community in south Cobb, have been held until the Planning Commission's June 2 hearing.
The meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday and will be held in-person.
People who choose to attend the meeting in person will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing, according to a county newsletter released Monday.
"The meeting room has been configured to meet social distancing requirements and an overflow room will be available," the newsletter states. "Those interested in a specific case will be encouraged not to enter the room until that case is called."
People who are not comfortable attending in person will be able to comment on a specific case via audio. People who would like to comment on a specific case must send an email to CobbPublicComment@cobbcounty.org and indicate the case they would like to comment on. Those who do so will be provided a WebEx link and further instructions.
People who would like to share a visual presentation with the board must send them to presentations@cobbcounty.org "as soon as possible," per the newsletter. "Include the agenda item number and description along with the attachment."
