Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners zoning hearing could be the last stand for east Cobb residents opposing the Sprayberry Crossing redevelopment.
The case is scheduled to be heard by the board following an unusual decision by the county Planning Commission to advance the proposal without a recommendation. Residents who have long spoken out against the development are primed to voice their objections Tuesday.
“We need a massive in-person showing,” Tim Carini, who has spoken against the development at several zoning hearings, wrote Saturday in the ‘ROD-1 Residents Against Apartments at Sprayberry Crossing’ Facebook group. “We can't stress this enough, everyone's in person attendance will be VITAL to trying to stop this development and dangerous traffic pattern.”
Opposition to Atlantic Realty’s designs for the property originally stemmed from the inclusion of rental apartments, which some residents said would bring low-income residents and crime to the area. While Atlantic and their attorney, Kevin Moore, disputed that argument, apartments were struck from the design in May in an effort to placate neighbors.
Carini and others still say the redevelopment would be disastrous for the area centering on the intersection of East Piedmont and Sandy Plains Roads, with traffic and congestion remaining prime concerns.
Opponents point to the intersection of Kinjac Drive and Sandy Plains Road as a major problem spot. Residents of and visitors to the proposed development would be forced to drive through the parking lot of the Sprayberry Bottle Shop to access either road, which neighbor Maureen Rittner said would be a serious impediment to traffic flow.
“I just can’t imagine the mess that will cause for that business owner,” Rittner said. “That intersection, the configuration of it, it’s not conducive for the amount of traffic that’s going to need to go in and out of Lidl’s.”
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell held a virtual town hall to discuss the development in March, in which she focused on staff analysis of the project rather than taking a position on it. Birrell said Monday she could not predict whether the matter would be voted on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.