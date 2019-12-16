Among the items the Cobb Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday morning is Embry Development Corporation’s proposal to build 49-townhome units on Cooper Lake Road by Summerlin Lake.
Embry initially proposed building 62 attached, 1,800 square-foot townhomes, but reduced the number to 49 after feedback from the community and planning commission.
Planning commissioners’ recommended approval of Embry’s request as well as that of another developer looking to build townhomes on Canton Road about a mile south of Noonday Creek Park.
Attorney Garvis Sams, representing Smith Douglas Homes, said at the Dec. 3 hearing that the initial proposal — which would have packed 61 town homes into about 6.5 acres — was “overreaching.” It has since been cut almost in half, to 39 detached houses.
Commissioners recommended approval of the developer’s request 3 to 1, with Commissioner Galt Porter dissenting on the grounds that it was still too dense and Fred Beloin abstaining, citing personal ties to the owner of the property.
In other business, commissioners will decide the fate of one of the county’s few remaining patches of rural, residential land Tuesday morning.
Rebekah Resh, the owner of about seven acres off Casteel Road in Powder Springs, is asking the Cobb Board of Commissioners to rezone the land and subdivide it into four lots. Currently, the land is zoned such that there must be at least two acres per house.
But neighbors are up in arms. About 20 years ago, some of them defeated an attempt to develop the area by buying about 25 acres of land a developer sought and paying the developer to go away.
At the Planning Commission’s Dec. 3 hearing, those neighbors said rezoning the Reshes’ land would set a precedent of development in their community and eventually render it unrecognizable.
Resh’s father, Lindsey Tippins, represented her at that hearing. He said her family outgrew the house on their land, had to move, and were trying to sell it out of financial necessity.
“I appreciate open land,” Tippins, a state senator representing west Cobb, said. But neighbors’ desire to keep the land’s current zoning, he said, was “unreasonable by today’s development standards.”
The Planning Commission recommended the Board of Commissioners divide the land three ways instead of the four Resh is seeking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.