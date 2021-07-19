A subdivision bordering the Silver Comet Trail and a townhome project of nearly 100 units on Austell Road are among the proposals the Cobb Board of Commissioners will consider at its monthly zoning hearing Tuesday.
The subdivision project, located off Floyd Road, encompasses a collection of parcels currently home to single-family homes and totaling 23 acres. The developer is listed as Brazos-Hicks LLC, a corporation registered with the Secretary of State’s office under the name of real estate attorney — and Mayor of Brookhaven — John Ernst.
Brazos-Hicks has proposed to raze existing homes and put 51 new houses on the site, leaving over 6.5 acres of open space surrounding a pond and backing up to the Silver Comet Trail. The subdivision would include direct access to the trail, and the homes would range from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet.
David Meyer, attorney for the developer, boasted of the proposal’s green space at a meeting of the county Planning Commission earlier this month.
“This is not a swim/tennis community, it’s an open-space community that provides private outdoor, natural recreational open space, and a pedestrian connection to one of the top pedestrian bikeways in the country,” Meyer told the commission, an approach that was well-received by Planning Commissioner Michael Hughes, who represents the area.
A handful of neighbors in the area raised concerns over the size of the development and its environmental impact to the largely low-density neighborhood. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the plan, adding stipulations to mitigate impacts to the neighbors including additional tree buffers.
The townhome development, meanwhile, has been proposed by homebuilder Taylor Morrison, which previously developed the Brookside Lake Manor subdivision off Veterans Memorial Highway. The property to be considered Tuesday is near the intersection of Hurt Road and Austell Road, about a half mile north of the East-West Connector.
Taylor Morrison originally proposed 109 homes on the 16-acre parcel, attorney Kevin Moore told the Planning Commission, but downgraded it to 96 townhomes. The property is currently owned by the adjoining East West Church and is largely undeveloped.
Joan Shorr spoke at the July 6 meeting as a representative of area residents opposed to the project, saying a petition against it had garnered over 340 signatures. Shorr argued the development was too dense for the area, and called for detached single-family homes to be built instead.
Along with stormwater and traffic concerns, Shorr said the development would cause security problems for the surrounding area. She said, “homeless people in tents, peeping toms, and trespassing have all occurred in the past,” though did not explicitly say how the townhomes would attract these problems.
To limit the density of the project, the Planning Commission recommended approving the development, but reduced its density to 92 units overall.
