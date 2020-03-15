The Board of Commissioners will consider a senior development in north Cobb at its monthly zoning hearing Tuesday.
Marietta-based developer Traton LLC is seeking approval for a 42-unit development on 12 acres by Palmer Middle School, just south of the intersection of Shiloh and North Booth roads. According to Kevin Moore, the developers’ attorney, the homes would sell in the $300,000 to $500,000 range.
Traton asked the county to rezone the land for “residential senior living,” which stipulates that homeowners must be 55 years old or older. At a hearing earlier this year, the Cobb Planning Commission recommended the Board of Commissioners approve the request.
Despite approval from the Planning Commission and county staff, the development drew opposition from members of the Bells Ferry Civic Association, who said it would contribute to congestion in the area and its saturation by senior housing developments, depriving local schools of much needed resources.
The Cobb School District has long opposed senior housing developments. Cobb exempts homeowners over 62 from paying property taxes toward county schools — part of the reason the county has seen a boom in senior development, according to Planning Commissioner Galt Porter.
In a letter to planning commissioners dated Feb. 24, the Bells Ferry Civic Association said Chalker Elementary and Palmer Middle schools are under capacity.
“We question the need for an RSL at this location, as there are already seven in the immediate area,” the association’s board of directors wrote in the letter. “There is not much available property left in this school district which lessens the chance of residential dwellings being built to help boost the schools’ population and tax revenue. This in turn could cause the schools ratings to drop.”
At the Planning Commission hearing, Porter pushed back against the notion that senior developments drain the school system, saying the school district makes up the difference in lost revenue by raising the rate at which it taxes eligible properties — it does not simply forgo the revenue.
The Board of Commissioners will also consider approving a long-delayed two-story student center for Jewish students attending Kennesaw State University.
The request for a special land use permit allowing the center was first scheduled to come before the Board of Commissioners in December 2018 but was postponed due to differences between nearby homeowners and the applicant, Kennesaw Jewish Center, Inc.
Among the agreed-to stipulations are that the building would not be used to house students or fraternities or sororities.
