The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will hold a special-called hearing Monday to consider policies to help blunt the impact of the coronavirus on county operations.
County staff have suggested tweaks to existing county policies and the creation of a new policy dealing specifically with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The new policy would require anyone exhibiting known symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and not report back to work until 24 hours have passed since the symptoms have gone away.
The list of symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose and muscle aches.
Those employees would receive paid administrative leave for the duration of their time away from work with “medical documentation from a practitioner or the public health agency that the absence is related to COVID-19.”
Suggested changes to existing policy include making it easier for employees to work from home and revising the inclement weather policy to cover all emergencies.
In the event the virus forces closure of county facilities, nonessential personnel would stay home and be paid for the hours they were scheduled to work. Essential personnel would report to work but accrue leave equal to the number of hours they work during the period of closure.
Employees working remotely would no longer be required to work from their home as the current policy requires, a change that might allow them to work out of a library or cafe. Nor would employees have to undergo a training session before being allowed to work remotely. Their managers would no longer have to file a monthly report detailing the reduction in employees’ commute mileage.
Monday’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. at 100 Cherokee St. in the second floor public meeting room. The meeting can be watched live via CobbTV’s streaming on YouTube, Facebook, its website or its cable TV channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.