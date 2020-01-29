MARIETTA — Animal rights advocates came out in force Tuesday night and dominated a more than two-hour hearing on proposed amendments to the Cobb County code.
They urged the county’s governing board to approve an amendment banning the sale of dogs and cats at county pet stores, which, the advocates say, often source their animals from so-called puppy mills that have little regard for the animals’ welfare.
Only hours earlier, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said the ban was off the table and would “not be part of the final Code Amendment package to be voted on in February.”
But a vote to withdraw the amendment failed 2-2, with east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott absent. Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill voted for withdrawal, while Commissioner Lisa Cupid and Chairman Mike Boyce voted against it.
After the vote was taken, Boyce told the crowd, “This was the best-organized group of proponents … you were the role model of how this should be done.”
The room was filled to capacity, and well over a dozen people spoke on the issue, many of them using slideshows to make their points. Speakers included experts in law and animal welfare.
Only one spoke against the ordinance: James Balli, an attorney with Taylor English Decisions.
“I’m here tonight on behalf of Petland, which I know will make me the most popular person in the room,” Balli said. Petland’s Kennesaw location is the only store in the county that sells dogs or cats.
He said Petland does not utilize puppy mills but buys its dogs from breeders licensed and inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“But let me get to something more important than that,” he continued.
An opinion issued by state Attorney General Chris Carr said a similar ban in Canton was illegal, Balli said.
In fact, Birrell, an outspoken supporter of adoption drives, said she couldn’t support the amendment in light of the opinion.
“There’s no bigger lover of animals in this room than me,” she said. But “legally and constitutionally I can’t support moving forward with (this amendment).”
Megan Boyd, a Cobb resident and law professor at Georgia State University with an expertise in animal law, said the attorney general’s reading of the law was incorrect.
“The Canton ordinance, the language is different than the language of this ordinance,” she said. She said the proposed amendment does not conflict with the state’s Animal Protection Act.
Others spoke to the cruelty of puppy mills generally. Some spoke about their own experience with pets in Cobb that were purchased at Petland’s Kennesaw location.
Kendra Ledlow, the shelter manager at Good Mews Animal Foundation in Marietta, cited her prior experience with Cobb and Cherokee emergency veterinary clinics as a veterinary technician.
“In that time, I cared for dozens of animals purchased from Kennesaw’s Petland location,” she said. “It was so common to come in for a shift and see a sick puppy that the staff would turn to each other and ask, ‘From Petland?’”
After the hearing, Birrell made a motion to withdraw the amendment, which Gambrill seconded.
Boyce said a vote shouldn’t be taken until the second and final hearing on Feb. 11 and said he would vote in opposition.
Cupid said she would like to have some time to work through the legal implications before making a decision and joined Boyce’s dissent.
“Right now that’s the main concern. With every amendment, there could be possible tweaks to it,” she said. “But I think the first step has got to be whether we’re going down the appropriate path in considering the amendment that’s being proposed.”
In other, related business, some people spoke on a proposal to formalize the county’s longstanding practice of putting feral cats it captures and sterilizes back into the wild.
Most who spoke on the issue did so as an addendum to their support of the Petland ban, and said they supported the trap, neuter and release program as well.
One person, however, spoke against the program, saying feral cats have recently overtaken her part of the county. An avid birdwatcher, she said the local bird population has been decimated by such cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.