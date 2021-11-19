MARIETTA — Flood assistance for residents, funds for the Cobb Veterans Memorial, and public health support were among the priorities approved by Cobb commissioners Thursday on their 2022 legislative agenda.
Enjoying less unanimous acclaim was a stated priority to back laws “that promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”
The plank was singled out for opposition by west Cobb’s Keli Gambrill, who otherwise voted for the platform.
“All laws should apply equally to everyone. We shouldn’t be focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Gambrill said.
In response, Commissioner Jerica Richardson said, “I believe the concern is that currently not all laws do apply equally, and so the goal is to make sure that all laws do … I just want to make sure it’s clear that the priority of the board is not to create a different view of the law, but it is to support that laws are equally applied."
Richardson was followed by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.
“I think that clarification is important, because I think sometimes people think equal services means equal outcomes, and that’s not necessarily the case," Cupid said. "We’re looking to bring everyone up to the high level of service that we expect for everyone in Cobb County. You can look across the county and tell that’s not necessarily the case.”
In answer, Gambrill said, “There’s a difference between services and laws, though,” and said she’d continue to object to the point. The debate was then cut short by by county attorney Bill Rowling, reminding the board a motion was on the floor.
After the meeting, Gambrill said the county’s own policies were inconsistent with the ethos of equity and inclusion, gesturing toward a recent vaccine incentive created by the board.
“The legislators make laws — speed limit’s 45, applies to everybody,” she said. “Where I have a problem with diversity, equity, and inclusion is the board passed that paid time off using (federal COVID relief) funds only if you were vaccinated … the unvaccinated had to through a lot of different things to be able to get an exemption. Where is the equal treatment of our own county employees?”
The equity debate came after a request from Cupid to add a bullet supporting “polices that strengthen financial and environmental sustainability.”
That point prompted a few calls from the audience of “What does it mean?”
“It just means that as opportunities come up in the legislation that revolve in the area that there would be a note that the commissioners are interested in learning more about those opportunities," Richardson said.
Added Cupid, “We also have, I think, turned a corner on our board where we don’t want to just be responding to every financial pressure that comes after the fact. We want to be able to ensure that the decisions that we’re making are supporting our county and being financially viable into the long run.”
