MARIETTA — Cobb commissioners gave their unanimous stamp of approval to two apartments near Town Center mall Tuesday totaling over 500 new residential units.
The first and smaller of the two developments is tentatively named Avonlea Heights, proposed by Atlanta’s Quintus Development. The complex is nestled between I-75 and I-575, just north of the junction of the two interstates.
The development, sitting on roughly 20 acres, was recently downsized from 240 to 200 units, according to attorney Garvis Sams. That decision was largely made, Sams said, because developments of more than 200 units are required to have multiple entrances for fire access purposes; doing so would have cost the developer some $17 million.
The complex will be folded into Cobb County’s plans for the South Barrett Reliever, a broader county road project which will provide a connection from Barrett Parkway to the Shiloh Valley neighborhood and ease congestion along the parkway. Roberts Court, a road which currently dead-ends near a Home Depot, will be extended down to the complex and terminate in a roundabout.
From the roundabout, a bridge will cross I-75 and connect with Greers Chapel and Shiloh Valley Drives. Sams said considerations had also been made for the future possibility of a bridge extending eastward over I-575.
Joanne Trivett, representing the Bells Ferry Civic Association, said the organization was no longer opposed to the development, but still had concerns regarding noise levels with a development so close to the interstate and possible overcrowding of local schools.
Sams countered that the developer had included stipulations to improve sound dampening on the complex’s interstate-facing walls. Furthermore, given the apartments would all be one and two-bedroom units, he said he’d be surprised if more than a half-dozen school-age children ended up moving in.
Commissioner Joann Birrell said she was appreciative of the overall reduction in units, and said noise mitigation issues would be revisited once a final site plan is prepared. Her motion to approve the development carried 5-0.
Meeting the same fate was Presidium’s 378-unit complex on the site currently occupied by the abandoned Regal Cinemas at Town Center Mall. Attorney Kevin Moore stuck to his refrain that the apartments would be a “much, much needed shot in the arm” for the commercial district, noting the project had received written support from the adjacent Varsity restaurant.
Moore disputed past allegations that the complex was too dense for the area.
“In terms of density, just overall density on a per-acre basis, what we are proposing is the lowest of the two closest developments which have been approved by this board starting in 2006, and as recently as last December,” he added.
Trivett and the civic association, this time fully in opposition, leveled a series of criticisms against the project’s density and potential impact to stormwater runoff, sewers, and schools, most of which were addressed in previous zoning hearings. Birrell would ultimately cap the overall number of units at 350 before the project was approved.
