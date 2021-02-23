MARIETTA — Millions in federally funded rental assistance is headed to the pockets of struggling Cobb residents after the Board of Commissioners voted to approve a new aid program Tuesday.
The measure was passed 4-1 with west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill voting in opposition. Gambrill said after the meeting her opposition was based on her belief the program would be “more complicated to administer,” in comparison with previous rental assistance programs paid for by the 2020 CARES Act.
The assistance program will be funded with a nearly $23 million federal grant provided to the county via the stimulus package passed by Congress in December. Of those funds, over $450,000 will be paid to WFN Consulting for oversight of the program, while $118,373 will be used for additional expenses incurred by the Cobb Magistrate Court to help administer the aid to renters.
The remaining portion is to be divided five ways between nonprofits Star-C Programs, MUST Ministries, HomeFree, the Center for Family Resources, and Sweetwater Mission. Each non-profit will be tasked with doling out over $4 million in funding to landlords and utility service providers, on behalf of struggling tenants. For their services, each will receive a fee of 8% for every dollar administered.
Speaking after the board's vote, Cobb Magistrate Court Chief Judge Brendan Murphy called it a "historic moment."
"This chairwoman and this Board of Commissioners has allocated $22 million keep people in their homes and to help landlords stay afloat during one of the toughest times any of us have lived through," he said.
Star-C Executive Director Audrea Reese thanked the board for the way it has handled federal pandemic aid.
"The guidelines that we are striving to follow, we understand that they were set forth by the federal government, so there's not a lot of leeway for what we can do or a lot of leeway for what even you can do," she said, "but we will certainly work within those guidelines to do the most we can for the residents of Cobb and try to expedite this much needed assistance as fast as we can."
