The Cobb Board of Commissioners approved a historic designation for a future park in south Cobb Tuesday, preserving Civil War fortifications and early 20th century mill ruins on the site.
The designation will grant additional protections to the nearly 24-acre parcel at Henderson Road and Veterans Memorial Highway. Preserved on the land are trenches and artillery redans dating from the Union assault on Atlanta and the Chattahoochee River in the summer of 1864.
Prior to approving the resolution, south Cobb resident and River Line Historic Area, Inc. Executive Director Roberta Cook spoke in favor of the designation.
“Henderson is the only Union battlefield fortification preserved for public viewing within the entire Chattahoochee Riverline battlefield,” Cook said, urging the board to work on funding a $2.5 million master plan for a future passive park on the site.
“Confederate things these days are toxic — we don’t have that situation here,” said Charlie Crawford of the Georgia Battlefields Association, who also spoke for the designation.
In other business, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid announced her nominee to the Cobb County Board of Elections as Jennifer Mosbacher. The east Cobb accountant will replace United Airlines pilot and Republican activist Darryl O. Wilson, who was appointed in 2017.
