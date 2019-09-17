MARIETTA — A total of 43 of the requested 76 town homes will be placed on an 8.7-acre tract about a half-mile north of South Cobb High School, after the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved a newly presented site plan Tuesday morning.
The board voted 4-1 to approve the development. Chairman Mike Boyce was the sole vote in opposition.
Kevin Moore, the Marietta attorney representing Brooks Chadwick Capital LLC, the new applicant on the town home project at 4561 Austell Road, showed commissioners a new plan that addressed criticisms from residents and county staff that the former proposal had been too dense.
The project required a rezoning from general commercial to attached or detached single-family housing. Southern Land Partners, LLC, had been the former applicant.
Moore said the new plan ensures a 50-foot buffer between property owners living in single-family homes to the south and east of the development, includes a large open-space park on the east side and focuses development toward the Austell Road frontage. The park will have connections to the Silver Comet Trail, which runs just north of the proposed development, Moore said.
The density of the development under the new plan will also drop from more than eight units per acre to about five, he said.
While there were five residents in opposition to the proposal, they thanked the developers for reducing the amount of town homes on the property. But those speakers maintained that a zoning classification allowing up to five residential units per acre in an area surrounded by densities of less than two units per acre doesn't match.
"This kind of community — a condominium community or town home community — is not really fitting for this area, because this community is single-family," said Sharon Goss, a nearby resident of the proposed development.
Other speakers asked that the number of rental units allowed be limited, and expressed concern over storm water drainage and safety of traffic entering and exiting the development from Austell Road.
Commissioner Lisa Cupid, whose district covers south Cobb, said the property falls within a "commercial corridor, which has shown a "poor pattern of development." A residential use like the 43-home proposal is a step down in intensity from a commercial use, Cupid said.
She also said though she is aware of the reservations that remain about the town home community's fit in the area, the county's original ask was for the developers to not exceed five units per acre.
"I'm very much inclined to support that," she said. "Not only because the applicant has done a lot of work to get that original density down to five units per acre, but because ... the original goal was to get that (proposal) down to five units per acre."
Though she told residents in attendance that their request for a low-density residential zoning was out of the question, Cupid reassured them that rental units would be limited to 10% of the available homes and proper storm water infrastructure would be installed, as part of the county staff's stipulations.
Other stipulations include a maximum of five units per acre and use of quality materials on the interior of the homes, among others.
Moore told the MDJ price points on the homes are expected in the high $200,000 range.
In other business, commissioners:
- Postponed a hearing for 50 town homes just south of Floyd Middle School in Mableton until the Oct. 15 hearing;
- Approved the rezoning of 1.7 acres at the northeast corner of Ebenezer Road and Canton Road from neighborhood shopping uses to office restaurant and shopping uses; and
- Approved the rezoning of 1.48 acres of county-owned property at the northeast corner of Barrett Parkway and Macland Road from single-family residential uses to neighborhood activity center for the purpose of preparing for sale of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.