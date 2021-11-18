EAST COBB — Former Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott was named the East Cobb Citizen of the Year Thursday.
The award was presented by Rosan Hall and Susan Hampton, who ticked through Ott’s accomplishments over his 12 years in office, at the East Cobb Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce meeting Thursday.
“You knew where you stood with him, and you pretty much knew how he was going to vote on almost every issue,” Hall said. “He was a friend of the business community. He was a friend to the homeowners, and most importantly, he believed in the power of free enterprise and entrepreneurship.”
Hall and Hampton cited Ott’s work on the deal that brought the Atlanta Braves to Cobb, new apartments in Cumberland to attract young people, new offices and jobs in Cumberland, the preservation of Hyde Farm Park, expanding East Cobb Park, championing redevelopment and supporting public safety. They noted that his tenure was bookended by two crises in the county — the 2009 floods and the COVID-19 pandemic. In his free time, Ott is also involved in the Boy Scouts of America when not working as a pilot for Delta Air Lines.
The award was a surprise. Ott had been asked to attend the meeting so he could speak about his work assisting with the evacuation of Afghanistan as a Delta pilot, which the MDJ spoke to him about in August. Ott’s wife, Judy, and daughter, Katie, appeared at the meeting after the award was announced.
“I gotta tell you, my wife is a really good storyteller, which now is starting to worry me,” Ott joked. “Because she did a really good job of not looking like she had to be some place.”
Referencing the accomplishments listed by Hall and Hampton, Ott credited county staff, fellow elected officials and others with getting things across the finish line.
“You heard a lot of different things, but it happened because of teamwork. … there are so many things that we got done because we did it together,” Ott said.
He also recognized Kim Swanson, who served as his assistant when he was commissioner, for her constituent services work.
“There were so many times that, that’s who took care of your problem, not me,” Ott said.
