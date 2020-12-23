In 2008, Bob Ott — a county planning commissioner and former head of the East Cobb Civic Association — ran for a seat on the county’s governing board. His message: “To be a true voice for the people,” he recalled in a recent interview.
Three terms and 12 years later, Ott is stepping down as District 2 Cobb commissioner, having accomplished what he set out to do and then some, he said.
Over his terms, he started a newsletter and regularly hosted town halls, helped negotiate the deal that brought the Atlanta Braves to Cobb County and, most recently, negotiated the $150 million redevelopment of Cumberland Mall.
But he is most proud of having proposed using $48 million in federal pandemic relief to set up a county-level version of the Paycheck Protection Program earlier this year — this despite the nickname he’s earned for his consistent opposition to spending proposals and high-density development: “Commissioner Not.”
“In the most difficult period, 2020, I feel like I was able to bring the board together with the small business program,” he said, “to actually get the CARES funds to the people in need.”
Ott grew up in Westfield, New Jersey, about 11 miles from New York City. After earning a degree in biology, he taught for two years, but decided the classroom wasn’t for him.
He joined the Air Force, where he spent more than eight years, then landed a job at Delta Air Lines and moved to Georgia two years later.
Ott said he hadn't been a fan of politics.
“You just don’t feel like you’re getting the truth,” he explained. Nevertheless, he jumped in, a journey that “all started with a zoning behind my house.”
Developers sought a rezoning that would allow them to build 1,200 homes on 60 acres in Wildwood. He became the face of the opposition, and met with then-District 2 Commissioner Joe Lee Thompson, who didn’t see what all the fuss was about.
“When I showed him what was really in there, he was like “oh, … well, I need you to keep me informed,’” Ott recalled.
Thompson eventually appointed Ott to the Planning Commission, a five-member advisory body that makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners regarding zoning decisions.
“In a lot of ways, we always talked about me kind of being his replacement,” Ott said of Thompson. “Things worked out that I ended up running against him.”
Thompson had almost lost his last election, and there was concern that he might lose his next, and with it, “everything we’d worked so hard to put in place,” Ott recalled.
Thompson did lose — but to Ott.
“The actual campaign itself was very civil,” he said. “At the time there was a general feeling that maybe people didn’t have as much a voice as they really wanted. So I kind of ran on that.”
He also ran on serving only two four-year terms. But in 2016, he ran for a third, saying he had helped negotiate and had voted for the Braves deal and wanted to help see the $672 million stadium through to completion.
After studying the proposal, he went back to the Braves with a list of five demands, each of which was granted, he said. The biggest was capping the county’s contribution to the stadium’s capital maintenance fund.
At the time the deal was being negotiated, the Braves’ former home, then-16-year-old Turner Field, needed $150 million in repairs. Critics worried Cobb would be saddled with similar costs halfway through its 30-year contract with the Braves. The team, in turn, assured Ott the stadium wouldn’t need more than $70 million in repairs over that time span. So Ott asked, and the Braves agreed, to cap the county’s contribution to $35 million. The team would pay the other $35 million and anything beyond that.
“It was controversial, of course, with the Braves,” Ott said. "But if you look at the numbers and and all that it’s done to, at least, the district and the county’s bottom line, I think getting that to work and moving it forward is a huge benefit to the county that will really benefit (Cobb) for a long time. All these businesses that are moving, that are relocating here, are a direct result of what’s been done with that.”
Nearby, developers are set to redevelop Cumberland Mall, building two 10-story office towers, a 315-unit apartment building, a new county fire station, a new CobbLinc bus terminal and retail space on 17 acres of parking lot that surround it.
Ott said the developer had initially proposed “a little square of apartments they thought about putting there.”
“I said, 'You’re not thinking big enough,'” he recalled telling the developer’s attorney. “I said, 'Have you ever been to Town Center Mall in Annapolis? ... That’s what you need to be thinking like.'”
During his tenure, his district has also added three new libraries, revitalized the Powers Ferry corridor and created several master plans that will serve as a community-backed blueprint of development in those areas. All the while, he was still a Delta pilot, with regular long-distance trips. Among his destinations have been the exotic local of Hawaii and Italy's capital city, Rome.
Flights to Rome were nine hours each way, with a 24-hour layover, he told the Journal in a 2010 interview in which he described his day job.
"I become a tourist sometimes, going to the Coliseum, picking up authentic olive oil, that sort of thing," he said at the time.
Wearing two hats also kept him grounded, he said.
"As both a commissioner and someone who has a full-time job, I know about traffic, I have to deal with traffic," he said. "And I travel with my job and am away from my children, so I can relate to the stuff other people in my district deal with every day because I'm dealing with it too."
In his final year as commissioner, he had hoped to say goodbye with a series of town halls, plans he had to scrap due to the pandemic. Instead, he and the board had to decide how to spend $132 million that landed in the county’s bank account in April after Congress approved the CARES Act.
The board spent money on food and rental assistance, on county schools, on its public health system and more. But the single biggest expense was Ott’s proposal to distribute $48 million among the county’s small businesses so they could keep paying workers they would have otherwise laid off.
“To me, that’s probably the best accomplishment,” he said, “when it, you know, actually became a crisis for people, I was able to get stuff through the board and help people. To me, that’s the best of the 12 years.”
During his last meeting of the board on Dec. 15, he thanked his wife and county staff, and bid goodbye with a clip from "The Sound of Music" in which the children of the von Trapp family sing "So Long, Farewell."
He also mused about the speed at which time flies and warned incoming county Chair Lisa Cupid to not let the job take away from her time with family.
When he was first elected, his children were 9 and 11 years old, he said, sharing a picture of them at the beach. In the next picture, taken this year, they are 21 and 23, his daughter wearing a cap and gown — she recently graduated from Berry College — and his son wearing a plaid shirt and beard.
Ott only has a year and three months left at Delta — pilots have to retire at 65 — and, with more empty space on his calendar, plans on furthering a handful of hobbies: woodworking, wine making and map making.
