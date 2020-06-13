Cobb school board members Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis say a "call to action" sent to all board members to address racism in the school system and commit to anti-racism measures has fallen on deaf ears.
The letter, signed by the two board members, states "We, as school board members of Cobb County, are compelled to take action against the systemic racism that is currently at the forefront of national discourse."
The document says signatories acknowledge racial discrimination permeates the court system, housing, employment, health care and "yes — our schools."
It also says those who sign acknowledge the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are symptoms of the "much larger" racial issues in the country.
The letter asks for a commitment to anti-racism by asking Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and his executive cabinet to implement action items including cultural relevancy and implicit bias training for all district staff; seeking nontraditional means to increase diversity in teaching staff; examine disciplinary outcome discrepancies by race; formally speak out against state level policies, such as voucher bills that "redirect public school funding and contribute to inequities"; and reevaluate the use of test scores to admit students into gated education programs.
Both Howard and Davis posted the call to action, addressed to Ragsdale, on their board member Facebook pages Friday and said all board members were asked to sign the letter before it was to be sent to the superintendent.
"There was no response. We are weeks into a national conversation on systemic racism in this country and neither the board as a whole nor district leadership has made a statement," Davis wrote on her Facebook post.
Howard's post addressed the "variety of ways," he and Davis attempted to push the board for actions that would address "racial disparities" in the school system. The two Democratic board members who took their seats on the board in 2019 have since pushed for implicit bias training for all district staff and the hiring of a chief equity officer to oversee diversity and equity issues, as well as other measures. The Republican-majority board has not passed any such measures.
"There have been countless phone conversations, board member comments, public comments, board training, hand written letters, coffee meetings and lunch meetings but there has been no acknowledgement," Howard wrote on Facebook. "There has been no action. Time’s up. We act now! Join our call to action!!"
In response to a request for comment from Ragsdale, a district spokesperson provided the following emailed statement:
“Earlier this week, Board member Randy Scamihorn requested a resolution condemning racism to be discussed during June’s Board meeting," the statement says. "This resolution has been added to the Board agenda and Board discussion about this resolution will take place on June 25th.”
The board agenda is not yet available for public view.
The MDJ has reached out to Scamihorn and school board Chairman Brad Wheeler.
Check back for updates.
