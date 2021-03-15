Marietta school board members will vote Tuesday on whether to spend a little over $5.2 million in renovations for Lockheed Elementary School.
The board will be asked to consider a contract with R.K. Redding Construction for up to $5,290,254, according to the school district. The firm was approved in 2016 for the project, which is funded with sales tax dollars.
The work is scheduled to begin in May 2021 and estimated to be complete by the time students return in August.
Renovations will include:
- Roof renovations, including new gutters and downspouts
- Replacement of exterior mechanical room doors and exterior door repaint
- Exterior LED lighting upgrade
- Complete HVAC system replacement with Wi-Fi control system
- Ceiling replacement
- LED interior lighting upgrade
- Intercom speaker upgrade
- Generator and emergency lighting installation
- Full interior repainting
- New carpet/LVT throughout
- New flagpole installation with LED lighting
- Partial asphalt repair/replacement
- Exterior grading to improve drainage
- Replacement of student bathroom floors
- Installation of hand dryers and automatic flush valves/faucets
- Replacement of serving line/kitchen equipment including freezer/cooler
- Fire/security system upgrade
- Camera replacement and upgrade
- Gym floor sand, repaint, refinish
Also at the meeting, the board will consider:
- a contract for swings at Park Street Elementary, with some funds donated with Stonebridge Church, with Play South Playground Creators for $37,752;
- purchasing an HVAC maintenance vehicle from Carl Black Kennesaw for $45,507;
- purchasing furniture from Design Environments for $44,140 to create an outdoor classroom and meeting space at Marietta High School;
- a formalized agreement with Marietta Police Department for school resource officers. Marietta Schools has committed to pay 70% of the officers' salaries, benefits, and equipment costs.
The Marietta Board of Education meets 6 p.m. Tuesday for a combined work session and meeting at the district office, 250 Howard St., Marietta.
