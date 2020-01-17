MARIETTA — Cobb’s governing board has approved the master plans of two new parks, both of which continue the county’s development of so-called “passive” recreation spaces.
The 95-acre Kemp Family Park is located in west Cobb, off Burnt Hickory Road beside Harrison High School. The second park, in south Cobb, has yet to be named; it is 29 acres at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Nickajack Creek.
“We’ve heard loud and clear that the residents are looking for green space, they’re looking for passive recreation use and not your ball fields and things that would look like in the ’70s,” Jimmy Gisi, director of the county’s parks department, said last year.
“Passive recreation” isn’t a well-defined term, Gisi said. It means different things to different people. But generally it refers to parks without “organized activities” like team sports.
Both parks were acquired using money from the 2008 parks bond program. The Henderson property cost about $54,000, according to county spokesman Ross Cavitt, while the property on which the Kemp family park will eventually be built cost about $6.5 million.
Funding to develop the parks as described in their master plans has not yet been identified, and Gisi said it would likely be several years before they’re fully developed.
"Because there is no funding allocated to build out these properties there is no estimated cost at this time," Cavitt said in an email Friday.
According to county notes from a public input meeting last August, Kemp Family Park will offer views of Lost Mountain, a butterfly garden, a wildflower meadow, preserved Civil War earthworks and opportunities for bird watching. It may eventually be connected by a trail to Lake Allatoona.
The park off Henderson road had two interested parties, Gisi said: preservationists interested in the historical earthworks there, and families who wanted a place in the area where they could take their kids.
The park will feature an educational plaza with interpretive signage with information about the earthworks, an old grist mill, an “interactive fountain,” a natural playground and an “educational flex building” with garage doors that can be raised or lowered for parties that want either an indoor space or a pavilion for gatherings.
According to the county’s notes from an August public input meeting, attendees said the park has some of the “best examples of federal earthworks remaining in Georgia” and “the best Union trenches in the state.”
The park may eventually connect to a proposed Nickajack Greenway trail.
Both master plans passed 4-1, with east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott voting against them.
“I previously stated my concern about the master plans,” he said at the meeting. “I’m just not going to restate them here. Although I think it’s a great plan, I just can’t support it.”
