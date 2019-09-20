MARIETTA — Keith King BMX Sports — one of the four new main attractions this year — kicked off an explosive debut at the 2019 Superior Plumbing North Georgia State Fair.
The performance group, which consists of four young men — two bikers and two scooter riders — had their audience in the stands cheering and at the edge of their seats Friday as they performed action-packed stunts.
Kylie May, 6, was seen screaming as one of the bikers raced down the ramp and performed a flip in the air.
“I like how they all came together and like the two bikers went at the same time as the two scooters and I really like how they did it,” Kylie said.
Bikers Juan Hernandez and Jared Ward met in North Carolina and have been friends for over six years. Scooter riders Tristan Anderman and Wyatt Anderson grew up together in Arizona and have been riding since they were little.
“The BMX community is very tight we all know each other. We know each other all around the world,” said Ward as he described how the team crossed paths.
Ward won a contest in North Carolina in 2005 and his performance caught the attention of a show team owner who later invited him out to do shows with him. He also made it to the semifinals on “American’s Got Talent” on season 7. Thirteen years later, he is still doing what he said he loves.
“I want to be that old guy sitting in the audience 50 years from now saying ‘I used to do that.’”
These young men have made a career out of performing at fairs around the world and have been featured in various NFL and NBA halftime shows. And this week they have made their debut at one of the largest fairs in the metro Atlanta area.
Despite their years of riding, they all said they still get performance jitters before a show, and Friday was no different.
“My hands still sweat when I’m up there. I get nervous all the time,” Anderson said.
Their setup consists of three ramps. First, they start on one of two roll-in ramps, which they use to gain speed. Then they are off to the box jump ramp, which is where they perform their stunts.. Throughout their show, the men do their best to promote safety by wearing protective gear, helmets, pads, and even take a minute to discuss why this issue is so important to them.
“You want to get the younger kids involved in this and hope that one day we inspire them to become like us,” Ward said.
“Safety is very important because you want the youth to grow up wearing helmets,” added Anderson.
The Keith King BMX Stunt show will be performing for the duration of the fair — at 5, 7 and 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and at 2, 5, 8 and 10 p.m. — near the exhibit hall. Admission to the show is free with fair entry.
From Marietta, they will make their way to the Cumming Country Fair and Festival in October.
“We love it. We want the sport to live on, the progression and to show people that there are different things to do other than football or baseball,” said Ward. “Bike riding, scooter riding, or skateboarding is your own freestyle. You do what you want. It’s your creativity that is what’s so cool about it.”
You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream! Saturday is Family Fun Day at the fair so bring your parents, siblings, grandparents, and friends. Free admission and rides from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. For those of you who can’t get out of bed that early, take advantage of the $30 pay-one-price deal for unlimited rides. Mitchell Tenpenny is also set to hit the stage for a live performance at 8 p.m.
You can expect a sunny forecast with temperatures reaching 87 degrees. At night, fairgoers will finally get a break from the heat as temperatures will get as low as 62 degrees.
