SMYRNA — More than 100 from in and around Cobb County gathered at Taylor Brawner Park in Smyrna on Sunday to hear from elected officials, mental health experts, political candidates and others on how they can make change in their communities.
The student-organized Black Lives Matter educational youth rally featured more than a dozen speakers and performers, black history and trivia, vendors selling art and food, voter registration opportunities and a panel of speakers of color who took questions from high school and college student moderators of color.
Scheduled panelists included DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson; Anisha Cooper, The Wishing Well therapist with a trauma specialty; Jerica Richardson, candidate for Cobb County Commissioner; and Dr. Michelle Frazier Trotman Scot, a professor from the University of West Georgia.
Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Grimes and Cobb County Commissioner Lisa Cupid also offered brief remarks.
Speakers at the event encouraged the crowd — largely made up of students and their families — to vote, educate themselves on the inner-workings of local government and participate in the census. They also shared when and how to organize an effective social justice movement.
Kendra Cotton, CEO of the Atlanta-based New Georgia Project, an organization that encourages advocacy, civic engagement and voter registration, was one of the first speakers. Cotton called the protests and civil unrest seen across the country in recent weeks in response to the death of George Floyd and others, "just as important as voting."
George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, when the officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him. Chauvin and three other officers were fired and have since faced criminal charges.
Ahmaud Arbery, a young black man, was fatally shot while jogging in a Brunswick neighborhood after being pursued by armed white residents. Three have been charged in that killing, but it took months for charges to be pursued in the case.
"If those protests weren't going on, we would not have seen changes that we have seen in these police departments," Cotton said. "If those protests were not going on, what happened to Ahmaud Arbery would still be unchecked, because the state sanctioned those actions."
More recently, Atlanta police shot and killed 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks after a field sobriety test and struggle in which Brooks stole an officer's taser and fled. The Friday incident is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields has stepped down in the wake of the shooting that sparked protests and the burning of the Wendy's building outside of which Brooks was shot.
Cotton encouraged a measured approach to bringing change, starting with making contact with local elected officials.
"When you want public policy to change, voting is the first step. ... We need to pay attention to these sheriff's races. We need to pay attention to these district attorney races. Because what happened to Ahmaud Arbery is because they had some trash district attorneys," Cotton said." But it's also important to give your local officials an opportunity to respond before you take to the streets. ... Nine times out of 10, your grievances are not going to fall on deaf ears."
Other speakers encouraged students to begin their civic engagement through student government at their schools, attend government meetings and run for elected office.
Recent Campbell High School graduates Camille Trotman and Brandynn Campbell, who served last year as co-presidents of their school's Black Students Association, said they organized the event with help from a teacher after watching the recent protests and movements around the country.
Trotman said after the deaths of Arbery, Floyd and others, and with the extra time allowed by COVID-19 shut-ins, she couldn't wait to plan an event any longer.
"I've always been interested in activism," said Trotman, who will attend Georgia Tech in the fall and plans to become a lawyer. "I know I have power as a youth, and I know my voice has power. This was my chance to organize something to educate other youth on how to use their voice to make change."
Trotman said she wanted the event to be more than just a statement of a position on current events, but also a place to develop specific changes that her generation wants to see in their communities.
"We decided that we wanted to see a change in our community that was bigger than things being just an Atlanta problem or just a — wherever the next shooting is, wherever the next issue is. We wanted to see bigger change," Campbell added.
Grimes said the event gave her hope for the future. She called it "significant" that the educational rally was organized by and drew so many students willing and motivated to participate in public discourse.
"It's very empowering, and I think it's a great opportunity for our future to use their voice," she said. "It's key and very instrumental. I am hopeful for the future that we have a generation of young people that believe that this is significant."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.