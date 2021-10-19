Herschel Walker, a Republican hoping to unseat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in the 2022 elections, talks with Cobb business and community leaders, as well as longtime residents, on a stop at The Red Eyed Mule in Marietta on Thursday morning, Oct. 14, as part of his statewide listening tour.
Herschel Walker, a Republican hoping to unseat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in the 2022 elections, talks with Cobb business and community leaders, as well as longtime residents, on a stop at The Red Eyed Mule in Marietta on Thursday morning, Oct. 14, as part of his statewide listening tour.
ATLANTA - Georgia Agriculture Commissioner and U.S. Senate candidate Gary Black’s campaign began running a radio ad statewide Tuesday highlighting his recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Black’s ad criticized Republican opponent Herschel Walker – who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump – for what Black’s campaign called Walker’s pro-amnesty, pro-citizenship position on illegal immigration.
“Herschel Walker sides with [President Joe] Biden and [Sen. Raphael] Warnock – Herschel supports amnesty – and citizenship for illegals,” Black, also a Republican, said in the ad. “That makes America less safe. I stood on the border — and on border security — you know where I stand.”
Walker’s campaign responded by declaring Walker backed Trump’s position on the importance of securing the U.S.-Mexico border.
“America is a nation of immigrants, and Herschel strongly supports those who follow the process to legally enter this country,” said Walker campaign spokesperson Mallory Blount. “He has several dear friends who have done so. We have a humanitarian and illegal immigration crisis at our southern border that career politicians have created.
“When you have a leak, you fix it. Any conversations about immigration have to start with finally securing our southern border and Herschel will work to make that happen, unlike our current senators.”
Last week, Warnock – the Democrat that Walker, Black and two other Republicans want to unseat — reported his campaign raised more than $9.5 million during third quarter of this year in a report filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Earlier this month, Walker reported raising $3.7 million during the first five weeks of his campaign. Contributions came from nearly 50,000 donors from all 50 states.
Black raised more than $1.3 million through Sept. 30, according to his third-quarter campaign finance report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.