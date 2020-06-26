Cobb County’s police agencies have made progress in building trust in the communities they serve, but they still have to do more to ensure policing is done equitably for all residents, according to some of Cobb’s Black community leaders and the county’s public safety director.
Cobb County NAACP President Jeriene Bonner-Grimes, her mother, former NAACP President Deane Bonner, Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, Marietta Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly and state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, joined Cobb Public Safety Director Randy Crider for a roundtable discussion hosted by the MDJ on race and policing Monday. Leaders called for more accountability for police and better relationships between the police and their communities.
Cobb, like the rest of the country, has seen peaceful protests and public outcries of reform after the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
Panelists agreed that Black people are disproportionately more likely to be stopped by police and experience other negative interactions with law enforcement.
“This is generational, that when it comes to profiling, there have been so many of us who have been stopped, questioned or apprehended just in normal day-to-day activities,” Cupid said. “Whether it be driving, whether it be running, walking, entering your home, entering your workplace, sleeping in your own home, African Americans have experienced such great disproportions of challenging encounters with police. And if there is an African American that has not, I find it close to impossible that they have not had a family member that has experienced that.”
Cupid later added that when she had an incident with police, she was met with “a very cold and harsh response.”
Wilkerson, who chairs the Cobb Legislative Delegation, said that too often, concerns about racism and police brutality are met with silence from people in power. He pointed to Kennesaw State University leaders and local officials who were quick to criticize cheerleaders who took a knee in protest at a football game in 2017, but who did not respond to the police-involved shootings that sparked the protests. Last year, one of the cheerleaders received a $145,000 settlement from the Georgia Department of Administrative Services after suing university officials.
Bonner-Grimes said that not enough white people speak out against racism, though she sees hope in the young people at recent demonstrations.
“It’s delighting to see young non-Black students taking a stand against some of it,” she said.
Crider said most concerning to him is when people don’t make an effort to understand someone who has different experiences.
“I weep when I look at some of the things that are going on, not just in Cobb County, but all across this country,” he said. “I told the Board of Commissioners when they voted me in as public safety director, we’re going to continue, and please focus on that word ‘continue,’ to build these relationships with the community and get even better as a police department.”
Leaders propose solutions to curb racism and police brutality, restore trust
Some proposed solutions to improve local policing included greater diversity in police departments, officers spending more time in minority neighborhoods and underserved communities, a citizens review board and a public database for complaints and disciplinary actions against police officers.
Marietta Councilwoman Kelly said she wants to see accountability for officers who have had complaints and disciplinary actions against them, a more diverse police force and bias training early in the recruitment process to weed out potential bad actors.
“Unfortunately, just like politicians, the reputation is to not trust,” she said. “I think that identifying those officers right away that you feel are going to be a problem, because we all know who they are if we’ve managed anybody, you all know who the problem people are going to be, managing them out of the system and preventing them from being able to protect and serve anybody else for the remaining portion of their career.”
Cupid proposed a bonus for officers who choose to live in the communities they patrol, as an incentive so that police get to know their residents and think of them as neighbors.
Bonner said local police departments need to ban chokeholds, like the one used in Floyd’s case and other police-related deaths, and no-knock warrants used in the case of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed while sleeping in her home while police were attempting to execute a drug warrant for someone already in custody. Bonner also had pointed criticisms of the Marietta Police Department.
“Because of personal experiences with Marietta Police Department, they’re very rude, they talk to you in a very intimidating manner,” she said. “I have a 6-year-old great grandson, and I want him to be able to see a policeman in a friendlier atmosphere than what we have now.”
Wilkerson said too many Black people are being labeled as gang members, which affects any future interactions with law enforcement.
“Cobb County has a reputation of, if you see three white young individuals, they could be three white young individuals, if you see three young African Americans, anything they do wrong they can be labeled as a gang member and put into a database at the state level. That means every future encounter, no matter whose fault it is, you’re dealing with a suspected gang member. We have to change these policies before kids get caught up in the system,” he said. “I do want to say Cobb County has led the way in some ways. If you look at these marches there, multiracial, police officers, law enforcement — it does make you proud to see that at least in Cobb, there has been an effort to make sure that we work together.”
Bonner-Grimes suggested that police training include having recruits work in underserved communities, places where residents don’t trust law enforcement to try to build trust.
“Maybe they need to spend some time creating a culture of, we’re here to protect and serve,” she said.
A recording of the MDJ’s race and policing roundtable will be available in a podcast on the MDJ website Sunday. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
