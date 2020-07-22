People in Marietta are advised to take caution after a black bear was sighted near Laurel Park Wednesday morning.
Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services announced the sighting around 9 a.m. Wednesday on social media and said it had notified the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Marietta Police Department advised those in the area to use caution and stay in their vehicles if they see the bear. Police are monitoring the situation.
"The most likely scenario is that the bear will continue west and return to the woods in the national park nearby," a Marietta Police advisory said.
