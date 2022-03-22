ATLANTA — The Republican-controlled Georgia House of Representatives gave final passage Tuesday to legislation prohibiting local governments from regulating the hours or schedules of employees in private businesses.
The bill passed 99-67 largely along party lines and now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp's desk for his signature.
House Democrats criticized the measure as as attempt by the state to usurp local control.
"We already tell [local] governments, 'You can't set minimum wages,' " said Rep. Stacey Evans, D-Atlanta. "All local governments are trying to do is give predictability to workers in their areas."
Rep. Mandi Ballinger, R-Canton, who carried Senate Bill 331 in the House, dismissed arguments by Democrats that the measure is a "preemptive" bill that takes authority away from local governments.
"This is a preventive bill that allows free markets to continue," she said.
Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said the legislation provides a practical benefit to businesses by allowing them to operate across city and county lines without being subject to local regulations governing employee hours or schedules that could be different.
The Senate passed the bill 31-21 last month.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
