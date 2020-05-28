Boston-based bikeshare provider Zagster has informed Cobb's Cumberland and Town Center community improvement districts that it will exit both, according to a news release from Town Center CID.
“We were surprised by this news and are exploring the implications of this decision for our bike-share users,” Tracy Rathbone Styf, executive director of the Town Center CID, said in the release. “At this time, Zagster has not responded to our requests for more information, but we know that this pandemic has hit many businesses hard."
The company began removing bikes and stations from the CIDs Thursday and will continue to do so through June 12. Each CID had six stations.
"According to an email from Zagster, the closure is due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on business," the release says. "Zagster stated they plan to communicate more information to members via their app and social media platforms this week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.