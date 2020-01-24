CUMBERLAND — Cobb residents will be able to rent a bicycle at any of the county’s bike share stations and ride to any such station in the metro Atlanta region if the Cumberland Community Improvement District has its way.
Currently much smaller boundaries exist, based on who owns and operates the bicycles for hire and where.
It is why the Cumberland CID, which has just invested another $66,000 in its own bike share roll-out, is in discussions with other vendors and authorities throughout the metro about using technology to work together.
“Right now when you take a bike out of the district you have to return it in the district,” Cumberland CID Executive Director Kim Menefee said during this week's CID meeting. “We are in discussion with the other bike share locations to look at how we can put the technology in place. Our goal is to have that done by late spring or summer.”
In addition to greater flexibility for riders, a connected bike share network would also offer more value to sponsors of the Cumberland CID, Menefee said, with potential for their brands to be displayed metrowide and not just inside the district’s borders.
“Sponsorship in a silo doesn’t add value to our sponsors,” she said. “We think there’s a lot of value there. And for our users we want them to be able to take the bikes and ride them as far and wide as they like.”
The CID decided in 2017 to spend $45,000 on its first five bike share stations with goals of reducing traffic and pollution and developing the area as a “bikeable community,” said CID Director of Operations Kyethea Clark.
In August 2017 another $18,000 was pledged by the CID board toward the project’s expansion. Now six stations are in place and a seventh is being installed, at Cobb Galleria (west), per CID documents.
Two of the existing stations are in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, at Cochran Shoals and Paces Mill. The other completed stations are at the intersection of Riverwood Parkway and Cumberland Boulevard, the Cumberland bus transfer center, Truist Park/The Battery Atlanta (east), and Bob Callan Trailhead near Interstate North Parkway.
Clark requested at Thursday's meeting, and was granted by the board, an additional $66,000 to finish five more bike share stations. This is in keeping with plans for 13 stations in total that the CID approved in September 2018, recommending the roll-out of between 55 and 140 bikes over the first two years.
About $50,000 of the newly approved money will be spent on the five new bike share stations themselves, at a cost of about $10,000 each, and the remaining $16,000 is for infrastructure costs associated with their installation.
Phase two will be complete when the stations are finished at Cobb Galleria (west), Bob Callan Trail near 180 Interstate North Parkway, the intersection of Cobb and Riverwood parkways, Akers Mill East Trail near Strayer University, and the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Cumberland Boulevard.
In the future, additional stations are earmarked for Truist Park/The Battery Atlanta (west), Cobb Galleria (east), and Bob Callan Trail near Overton Rise.
Outside of the Cumberland CID, other bike share stations exist in Cobb at six locations within the Town Center CID, as well as at Kennesaw State University, and in the city of Smyrna.
Data collated by the Cumberland CID shows its six existing stations have resulted in reductions of 1,544 auto trips, 1,300 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions and 1,498 miles of vehicle travel between August 2018 and December 2019. These numbers are conservative, as two of the six existing stations were not installed until October 2019.
So far there have been almost 3,000 users of the CID’s share bikes, who have taken just under 6,000 trips, comprising about 3,800 hours of riding time.
“On average, our riders are riding about 45 minutes to an hour per trip,” Clark said. “They’re going to downtown Marietta, west Cobb, Kennesaw Mountain, Smyrna and the Silver Comet Trail. They’re really venturing out, as well as into Atlanta.”
