MARIETTA — In response to Thursday’s announcement that the Cobb School District would be subject to an “unusual” and “special” review by its accreditation agency, the MDJ interviewed Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to learn what it means. The following interview has been lightly edited for space and clarity.
MDJ: We understand the agency which accredits the Cobb County School District will be conducting a special review, which is unusual. What can you tell us about that?
Chris Ragsdale: Well, as you saw from our press release, Cognia ... communicated to us toward the end of February that they had received complaints from groups and individuals alleging some of the same or very similar violation of Cognia standards as three board members did. So we have that communication from Cognia. It’s certainly unusual, as again we made mention (of) in our press release. ... Just a year ago ... the leadership from Cognia expressed confidence in the district, and they extended our accreditation through 2024, which was the maximum length we could have been given at that time. So this unscheduled review is certainly unusual. ... We’re obviously disappointed that they have chosen to engage in a special review from these complaints — and I don’t know what those complaints are. I have requested to get the unredacted complaints sent to Cognia before we start the special review process, and I’m waiting on those and additional communication from Cognia regarding those.
Q: The accreditation agency renews the district’s accreditation. How long does that last? You mentioned the last time that the district was accredited by the body.
A: Yeah, it’s five years. So our accreditation was extended through 2024.
Q: And the complaints are what brought about the review? Is that correct?
A: That’s the communication we received from Cognia, is that they had received ... complaints. So until I see those unredacted complaints, I really can’t speak to what is comprised within those complaints, the makeup of them, or kind of the direction the special review would take based on those complaints.
Q: And every situation is different, but we can recall Clayton County ran into accreditation troubles. It was not good for them. So what are some of the ramifications of the school system losing its accreditation?
A: The damage is not only to the students, the staff and specifically parents, but also the community — businesses. You made mention of Clayton — also DeKalb in 2008 and 2011. ... They are still trying to recover from those events. Property values plummeted, businesses left, students left, staff left the districts as a result of that. So the negative impact on the county’s economy — property values, bond credit ratings — as you know, we realized and experience a AAA credit rating, which is the highest credit credit rating you can attain — and not many school districts in the country have that credit rating. So certainly a lot of negative impacts and effects can be, but one of the most important negatives to highlight is the fact that over 8,000 graduating seniors in Cobb County, their families and those students would lose access to HOPE scholarship funding. That is a dire consequence that cannot be ignored, that the damage done to students actually being able to get into colleges, because it requires them to be a graduate of an accredited high school. So if that accreditation is lost, certainly that is a tremendous, tremendous, negative impact. And I just can’t say enough about the teachers and the team members alike that we have in our district — the fact that they’ve gone above and beyond each and every day through this pandemic ... the team members have a difficult job on a regular day, but you add in a global pandemic and that job just got exponentially more difficult. … And the communication we received from Cognia centered upon allegations of political disagreements and interpersonal behavior within the Board of Education. So it really didn’t target, if you will, any kind of school district problems — we are a top performing school district in the country. We have been known for our academic excellence and student success across the country. So our teachers ... they don’t deserve to be in the middle of a special review of our accrediting agency. ... There are not positive impacts that losing accreditation bring — zero. And the negative impacts truly center upon the students and then secondly, center upon the county itself. We saw recently the economic impact from the All-Star Game being moved from Cobb at Truist Park and the negative impact that’s going to bring upon the economy. The accreditation situation, should it be lost, would bring long-lasting economic impact in the negative sense that I just can’t stress enough, how dangerous of a situation that would be for our county.
Q: You’ve mentioned before that the school district is a big driver of people coming to live here and things of that nature. Can you speak to that a little bit?
A: When businesses are relocating, one of the first things they want to know about is the school district: what kind of schools are our employees going to be having their students attend? They want to know performance indicators and ... the neighborhood around the school. As you know, the community center point is the school in most situations, and people in the community gather around that center point of the school being in the middle. So it’s an absolute negative influence for businesses coming to the area, but it’s also a negative influence in retaining businesses when they’re looking to, ‘OK, do we stay in Cobb, or did we move over to another county?’ And the other thing about it ... is employees. We already mentioned DeKalb and Clayton, and there was a situation to where, when they lost accreditation, a tenth of employees left the school district. ... There’s not an aspect of the county that loss of accreditation would not impact.
Q: And from what I understand some of the complaints came from board members Charisse Davis, Dr. Jaha Howard, and Tre’ Hutchins. Is that correct?
A: That’s correct. They actually sent a letter to Cognia. ...
Q: And for those three members that we’ve mentioned, do you think that they understand the risk of what you’ve described, kind of the effects on the county and the students?
A: I can’t speak to that. I’ve not had any conversation regarding that with any of the three, so I really can’t speak to it.
Q: Do you know the timeline of when the review will begin and how long it’s expected to take?
A: I truly don’t. I have not been through a special review since I’ve been in education. But it’s our understanding that it will kick off relatively soon, but again, one of the first requests I have made is that we receive the unredacted copies of the complaints, because that’s obviously very important for us to know, ‘OK, what are the complaints? What is contained within those complaints and what we need to do to address them, because that’s what the special review committee will be coming to ascertain, is ... what does it look like moving forward? ... There is no timeline specified as of yet, but I would think that as soon as we get those unredacted copies of the complaint, then the timeline would be established. And I know we’ve spent a good deal of time focusing on the loss of accreditation. But there’s also different stages of that, right? So your accreditation can be put on probation ... and you can also be placed under review. So there are different stages your accreditation can be placed within, but if you are one step before losing accreditation, there’s also the option that board members can be removed. Now it does take the governor to do that. But that is an option when you get to that level ... just prior to losing accreditation. And obviously if you lost accreditation, that’s certainly applicable as well.
Q: Did any board members give you notification ahead of time? How is it that you came to hear about this request for review?
A: One of the three board members sent the board and myself an email copy of the letter that was sent to Cognia.
Q: Did they cite specifics on why this was necessary?
A: The letter — I’ll let you read it for yourself — it goes into some reasons that they are saying they’re sending that letter to Cognia. I really can’t speak to anything other than what it says, because I haven’t had any conversations with any of them regarding that letter.
Q: You said that you’re not sure yet about timeline. Does that also mean that we’re not going to be sure yet about when a decision might be reached on the review and when the ramifications might be known?
A: Correct. The special review teams would come in, and I don’t know if there is a specific window of time that’s expected for that to take — I don’t believe there is. And then at the end of that process, they will issue a report with suggested actions, both for the district and for actions to be taken or no action to be taken against the accreditation. And then it would be determined as to what the path forward looks like after that report is issued.
Q: The consequences that you’ve listed that could come about as a result of this, I mean, from scholarships to property values, this is all alarming stuff. What can you say to the public, who I think are going to be alarmed when they hear this, to calm them down? Is there any light at the end of the tunnel?
A: Well, unfortunately, the first item on that list of answers to your question is, ‘We don’t know what we don’t know.’ A lot depends upon what the special review team, what their opinions are and what their findings are and what their suggested actions are. I totally understand the parents, the community, the business community, being upset, disappointed, surprised, shocked, you know, all of those, angry. But at the end of the day, what everybody needs to rest upon is the great student success this district is known for. ... That is the point to focus on, is this is a great school district. It is a very high-performing school district. It’s nationally renowned for academic performance, artistic performance, musical performance, awards across the country for our various schools in all of those areas. And so I think that’s the calming part, is to focus on exactly what the school district is and what it stands for and the performance academically and professionally, that our team members have displayed, especially during this time of a global pandemic. I presented a budget today that has a raise in it for all of our team members. And that speaks to the tremendous financial services division that we have and the planning that we have done as a district and especially in financial services, the truly fiscal conservative nature of our planning and our budgeting has allowed us to be in a position to truly take care of our team members during a time where it is so drastically needed for our employees and our team members. So for us, we’ll be able to do that — we’re the largest employer in the county. We have over 18,000 employees. So to be able to have a budget coming out of a pandemic, hopefully ... to be able to provide our team members with a raise is just tremendously important, not only for our team members but the morale coming out of that pandemic, because let’s just be honest — everybody has pandemic fatigue right now. All of the things that we have had to do to make sure that everyone is as safe as possible, some of those things will continue. ... The vaccinations — we still don’t have access for our younger students. So that is still going to be a concern going into the year, which is why we’re offering, again, the virtual option. But I think ... that’s the calming focus that our parents, our community members, our business community members and our team members should take and truly focus on — exactly all of the positive things that this school district is known for, because there are numerous ... we will get through this, and we will come out on the other side. It’s disappointing. Quite honestly I take great offense to a special review being conducted, because again, it’s an unusual response right after you have ... had your accreditation renewed for the maximum time allotted.
Q: You mentioned that the complaints came (from), or at least mentioned, that there were arguments amongst board members. So on that part, I would just ask, is there anything that you would want to say to the board going forward and, do you have a prediction of the outcome of this review?
A: I don’t have a prediction of the outcome. ... While we know that we are a tremendously excelling school district, there are always things we can work on. And like I said, the initial communication I received from Cognia centered upon allegations of political disagreement and interpersonal behavior within the Board of Education, and, you know, I realize that our board members are elected within partisan elections. I know some school districts do not have partisan elections for board members, but we do. However, that being said, once board members are elected, there should be no better example of an organization and entity, if you will, that should be apolitical than a school district, also inclusive of the school board. One of the primary responsibilities of the school board is to retain accreditation and there are state laws, policies that govern all of those things surrounding that. So there’s no one thing that you could point to that say, ‘Oh my goodness, if we hadn’t have done this, or if we had have done this differently, then this wouldn’t be the situation that we find ourselves within. There’s nothing that any one person can point to or any one person be pointed to. It is just the situation we find ourselves in currently, and again, yes, we need to work on getting better. And that’s, of course, the focus of a special review team coming in, is to identify some of those potential moves and actions that can be made to remedy the complaints that have been leveraged against the school district. But again, until we see what those complaints are and what they’re comprised of, then we will have a better idea of what to expect from the committee and what to expect ... things that we can do to better ourselves to move forward. Because again, at the end of the day, our one goal of student success has to be the focus. It cannot be politics. And ... we see what the political divide in our country is bringing about on that level. The last thing we want to see is that kind of divide being injected into the local Board of Education and ultimately into the local school district. There is no room in the classroom for influence from a political nature. Now, debate is absolutely part of the instructional process, but influence is not.
Q: Mr. Super, we know your time is valuable. Anything else you’d like to add?
A: That’s it. I appreciate the opportunity to talk with you guys and — yes, it’s going to be a shock. It’s going to be disappointing, but the focus is on the positive of what the school district does and what it stands for and how our team members are truly one team, with one goal of student success.
