IMG-9870.jpg
Buy Now

Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera speaks to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners in this file photo.

 Aleks Gilbert

A large group of parents of Marietta City Schools students have sent an open letter to members of the MCS board of education, asking them to reject Superintendent Grant Rivera's recommendation to open the coming school year exclusively in a virtual environment.

Rivera issued his recommendation Thursday morning, the same day Cobb County Schools announced they will also resume classes outside the classroom. The Marietta Board of Education meets at 8:30 a.m. Friday to consider and vote on Rivera's proposal.

The letter signed by more than 300 parents representing over 150 families was obtained Friday morning by the MDJ. In part, the letter makes a case that in-person instruction can resume safely and urges the board to vote no on the superintendent's plan.

July 16, 2020

Dear Marietta City School Board,

We represent the parents and grandparents of Marietta City school students who were excited to be back to school in a little over 2 weeks. We have been proud and impressed at Marietta City Schools' hard work and planning that went into opening schools. There was a virtual plan in place for those who were not comfortable attending in person. There have been town halls and open communication regarding those plans and questions answered. There was a survey where the overwhelming amount of MCS parents indicated they were comfortable with going back to school. Thank you.

Today we received word that in less than 24 hours there would be a vote to start the school year virtually based on updates from public health officials.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says to open schools. The data collected from other countries who have opened schools - including Europe and Asia - says to open school. The science is overwhelming that children rarely transmit COVID-19.

Furthermore, we are a Title 1 school district and are putting our most economically challenged students in an even greater risk. If we start virtually, we will be denying children nearly 8 months of an appropriate education. What about the child who is not yet reading and is now a year behind? What about the kids whose parents have to work and are left home alone everyday? What about our non-English speaking students? Our special needs students? Our working parents? The ripple effects are strong.

We are a small school district and our numbers pale in comparison to neighboring school districts. Those who are not comfortable returning to school have been offered an online alternative. We know you care deeply about the students in this town and we commend the hard work you provide every day on their behalf. We wanted you to hear directly from us - please vote NO and give our students the option to go back to school. Because we are Special. Different. Better.

Sincerely,

Amber and Stephen Borders

Dale and Rich Clarke

Mindy and Matt Abercrombie

Beth and Danny Bourgeois

Jenni and Ian Clemens

Betts and Jeremy Angel

Robyn and Paul Brennaman

Laura and John Clotfelter

A.B. And Chad Almy

Laurie and Jeff Brister

Ivy and Jeff Collins

Virginia and Jeff Almy

Sarah and John Bullington

Stacey and Zach Corn

Veronica and Tee Anderson

Jessica and Chris Bushes

Carolyn and Christopher Corr

Kathleen and Chris Arnold

Kerry and Josh Carter

Courtney and Taylor Craig

Laura and Clint Austin

Elizabeth and Matt Cash

Brittany and Andrew Cyganiewicz

Julie and William Baer

Hillery And Kacey Cecil

Mallory and Josh Davis

Erin and Daniel Baltz

Cari and Nick Cellini

Misty and Kelly Davis

Krista and Todd Baughn

Michelle and John Chestnut

Ashley and Matthew Donald

Fran and Glenn Biddle

Sarah Ciccone

Beth and Chris Duggan

Eric Bishop

Katie and Cameron Clark

Meredith and Bill Dykes

Susan and Mike Boland

Andy Clark

Susan and Paul Eanes

Ali and Rhett Bonner

Laurie Clark Jenna and Ben Elliot

Katrina and David Elliot

Sarah and Joseph Elliott

Caroline and Eugene Fidell

Dorcas and Gene Fidell

Katie and Brett Fisher

Mandy and Stephen Galloway

Beth and Justin Gilland

Molly Gillis

Katie and Wilson Glover

Erica Graus

Mike Graus

Katie and Anthony Green

Emily and Jake Gross

Lisa and Raymond Haddad

Betty Haisten

Deanna and Nicholas Ham

Ashley Hankins

Carly Harden

Amber and Robert Harris

Kristin and Doug Haynie

Julia and Pax Herrin

Meredith and Cody Hicks

Emily and Brian Holle

Laura and Matt Hooper

Stace and Vince Huff

Jaillene and Mitch Hunter

Nancy and David Hunter

Pam and Ryan Ingram

Holly and Don Jackson

Caleb and Simon Johnson

Eileen and Josh Johnson

Jane and Evan Jones

Casey and Blake Jones

Beverly Kelly

Shelly and Drew Kelley

Betsy and Robert Kelly

Angie and Andrew Konop

Marci and Allan Kyburz

Andrea and Paul Lakin

Erin and Jordan Lawson

Kelly and Chris Laycoch

Aimee and Shannon Leonard

Erin and Robert Lepp

Donna Lewis

Brooks and Michael Lines

Christina and Cody Lowry

Ashley and Nick Luft

Kristy Masterson

Susan and Doug Matthews

Katie and Jeramie Martin

Sarah and Nathan Martin

Kathryn and David Mayfield

Heather and Joe McAllister

Lori and JT McCracken

Jessica and Matthew McGee

Jennifer McKeown

LauraLee and Alan McKinney

Susanna and Duncan McNeel

Lindsay and Travis Meyer

Sara and Jon Micheletto

Kara and Seth Millican

Christie and Tyler Morris

Emily and Trey Moscgovoy

Natalie and Paul Muchnik

Jeanann and Stephen Murphy

Christi and Shannon Murray

Caroline and Wes Murrell

Keri and Ross Ninness

Mandy and Brad O’Kelley

Missy and Taylor O’Sullivan

Shelley and Dan Owens

Rebecca and David Partain

Joanne Petrella

Angie and Jerry Pheuffer

Katie and Micah Pfister

Andy Phillips

Mary Catherine and Kevin Phyfe

Kimberly and Jennings Pitts

Leigh Ann and Curt Rapp

Karen Reardon

Genie and Ellison Ricks

Mandy and Bryan Robinson

Brooke and Adam Rozen

Molly and Brandon Scarbrough

Amanda and Paul Seals

Tish and Bobby Shirley

Becky and Jimmy Simmons

Kelly and Brent Shoemaker

Carolyn and Ben Smallwood

Karen and Paul Smart

Emilie and Whit Smith

Lindsey and Nick Smith

Jen and Russell Smith

Helena and Matthew Sparger

Jillian and Joseph Stanley

Emmy and Kenneth Staton

Amanda and Roger Stewart

Lauren and Andrew Stone

Kristi and Sam Storey

Erin and DJ Stuntz

Melissa and Blake Surber

Michelle Tillis

Shelly and Roddy Thomas

Marsha and Karter Thomas

Carrie and Jud Thompson

Ashley and Ty Tumlin

Katharine Turner

Erin and Jeremy Tutor

Laurie and Mike Ware

Elizabeth and Reed Weigle

Lori and Dan Weaver

Brittany Willingham

Sandra Williamson

Kristin and John Wills

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.