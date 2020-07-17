A large group of parents of Marietta City Schools students have sent an open letter to members of the MCS board of education, asking them to reject Superintendent Grant Rivera's recommendation to open the coming school year exclusively in a virtual environment.
Rivera issued his recommendation Thursday morning, the same day Cobb County Schools announced they will also resume classes outside the classroom. The Marietta Board of Education meets at 8:30 a.m. Friday to consider and vote on Rivera's proposal.
The letter signed by more than 300 parents representing over 150 families was obtained Friday morning by the MDJ. In part, the letter makes a case that in-person instruction can resume safely and urges the board to vote no on the superintendent's plan.
July 16, 2020
Dear Marietta City School Board,
We represent the parents and grandparents of Marietta City school students who were excited to be back to school in a little over 2 weeks. We have been proud and impressed at Marietta City Schools' hard work and planning that went into opening schools. There was a virtual plan in place for those who were not comfortable attending in person. There have been town halls and open communication regarding those plans and questions answered. There was a survey where the overwhelming amount of MCS parents indicated they were comfortable with going back to school. Thank you.
Today we received word that in less than 24 hours there would be a vote to start the school year virtually based on updates from public health officials.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says to open schools. The data collected from other countries who have opened schools - including Europe and Asia - says to open school. The science is overwhelming that children rarely transmit COVID-19.
Furthermore, we are a Title 1 school district and are putting our most economically challenged students in an even greater risk. If we start virtually, we will be denying children nearly 8 months of an appropriate education. What about the child who is not yet reading and is now a year behind? What about the kids whose parents have to work and are left home alone everyday? What about our non-English speaking students? Our special needs students? Our working parents? The ripple effects are strong.
We are a small school district and our numbers pale in comparison to neighboring school districts. Those who are not comfortable returning to school have been offered an online alternative. We know you care deeply about the students in this town and we commend the hard work you provide every day on their behalf. We wanted you to hear directly from us - please vote NO and give our students the option to go back to school. Because we are Special. Different. Better.
Sincerely,
Amber and Stephen Borders
Dale and Rich Clarke
Mindy and Matt Abercrombie
Beth and Danny Bourgeois
Jenni and Ian Clemens
Betts and Jeremy Angel
Robyn and Paul Brennaman
Laura and John Clotfelter
A.B. And Chad Almy
Laurie and Jeff Brister
Ivy and Jeff Collins
Virginia and Jeff Almy
Sarah and John Bullington
Stacey and Zach Corn
Veronica and Tee Anderson
Jessica and Chris Bushes
Carolyn and Christopher Corr
Kathleen and Chris Arnold
Kerry and Josh Carter
Courtney and Taylor Craig
Laura and Clint Austin
Elizabeth and Matt Cash
Brittany and Andrew Cyganiewicz
Julie and William Baer
Hillery And Kacey Cecil
Mallory and Josh Davis
Erin and Daniel Baltz
Cari and Nick Cellini
Misty and Kelly Davis
Krista and Todd Baughn
Michelle and John Chestnut
Ashley and Matthew Donald
Fran and Glenn Biddle
Sarah Ciccone
Beth and Chris Duggan
Eric Bishop
Katie and Cameron Clark
Meredith and Bill Dykes
Susan and Mike Boland
Andy Clark
Susan and Paul Eanes
Ali and Rhett Bonner
Laurie Clark Jenna and Ben Elliot
Katrina and David Elliot
Sarah and Joseph Elliott
Caroline and Eugene Fidell
Dorcas and Gene Fidell
Katie and Brett Fisher
Mandy and Stephen Galloway
Beth and Justin Gilland
Molly Gillis
Katie and Wilson Glover
Erica Graus
Mike Graus
Katie and Anthony Green
Emily and Jake Gross
Lisa and Raymond Haddad
Betty Haisten
Deanna and Nicholas Ham
Ashley Hankins
Carly Harden
Amber and Robert Harris
Kristin and Doug Haynie
Julia and Pax Herrin
Meredith and Cody Hicks
Emily and Brian Holle
Laura and Matt Hooper
Stace and Vince Huff
Jaillene and Mitch Hunter
Nancy and David Hunter
Pam and Ryan Ingram
Holly and Don Jackson
Caleb and Simon Johnson
Eileen and Josh Johnson
Jane and Evan Jones
Casey and Blake Jones
Beverly Kelly
Shelly and Drew Kelley
Betsy and Robert Kelly
Angie and Andrew Konop
Marci and Allan Kyburz
Andrea and Paul Lakin
Erin and Jordan Lawson
Kelly and Chris Laycoch
Aimee and Shannon Leonard
Erin and Robert Lepp
Donna Lewis
Brooks and Michael Lines
Christina and Cody Lowry
Ashley and Nick Luft
Kristy Masterson
Susan and Doug Matthews
Katie and Jeramie Martin
Sarah and Nathan Martin
Kathryn and David Mayfield
Heather and Joe McAllister
Lori and JT McCracken
Jessica and Matthew McGee
Jennifer McKeown
LauraLee and Alan McKinney
Susanna and Duncan McNeel
Lindsay and Travis Meyer
Sara and Jon Micheletto
Kara and Seth Millican
Christie and Tyler Morris
Emily and Trey Moscgovoy
Natalie and Paul Muchnik
Jeanann and Stephen Murphy
Christi and Shannon Murray
Caroline and Wes Murrell
Keri and Ross Ninness
Mandy and Brad O’Kelley
Missy and Taylor O’Sullivan
Shelley and Dan Owens
Rebecca and David Partain
Joanne Petrella
Angie and Jerry Pheuffer
Katie and Micah Pfister
Andy Phillips
Mary Catherine and Kevin Phyfe
Kimberly and Jennings Pitts
Leigh Ann and Curt Rapp
Karen Reardon
Genie and Ellison Ricks
Mandy and Bryan Robinson
Brooke and Adam Rozen
Molly and Brandon Scarbrough
Amanda and Paul Seals
Tish and Bobby Shirley
Becky and Jimmy Simmons
Kelly and Brent Shoemaker
Carolyn and Ben Smallwood
Karen and Paul Smart
Emilie and Whit Smith
Lindsey and Nick Smith
Jen and Russell Smith
Helena and Matthew Sparger
Jillian and Joseph Stanley
Emmy and Kenneth Staton
Amanda and Roger Stewart
Lauren and Andrew Stone
Kristi and Sam Storey
Erin and DJ Stuntz
Melissa and Blake Surber
Michelle Tillis
Shelly and Roddy Thomas
Marsha and Karter Thomas
Carrie and Jud Thompson
Ashley and Ty Tumlin
Katharine Turner
Erin and Jeremy Tutor
Laurie and Mike Ware
Elizabeth and Reed Weigle
Lori and Dan Weaver
Brittany Willingham
Sandra Williamson
Kristin and John Wills
