Top row, from left, Eli Furnish, Levi Wheeler, Patrick Layne, Dansby Swanson, Reif Holloway, Max Porter and Gabe Davis; and bottom row, from left, Mason Grantham, Christian Scragg, Lucas Smith and Matthew Mizelle.
Nine local youth baseball parks were invited to send one of their players to Truist Park on Sept. 16 for an opportunity to get an inside tour of the park, and to spend an hour with All-Star Braves short stop Dansby Swanson on the field.
Drew Amandolia/Special
Drew Amandolia/Special
All-Star Braves short stop Dansby Swanson.
Drew Amandolia/Special
All-Star Braves short stop Dansby Swanson, top right, with the nine local youth baseball park players at Truist Park on Sept. 16.
Drew Amandolia/Special
All-Star Braves short stop Dansby Swanson signing a jersey.
Drew Amandolia/Special
Drew Amandolia/Special
Nine local youth baseball parks were invited to send one of their players to Truist Park on Sept. 16 for an opportunity to get an inside tour of the park and to spend an hour with All-Star Braves short stop Dansby Swanson on the field.
Each of the representatives of the parks were selected by their coaches and board as their Wellstar Positive Athlete of the Year. Player selection for the event was based on attributes such as sportsmanship, encouraging fellow teammates and competitors, respectful to coaches, parents and umpires, willingness to help pick up the dugout and collect trash to keep the ballparks neat and litter-free.
The Cobb County parks and players were - East Side Baseball Association with Max Porter; Oregon Park Baseball with Eli Furnish; West Cobb Baseball with Patrick Layne; Kennesaw Baseball & Softball with Lucas Smith and Christian Scragg; and Acworth Baseball with Levi Wheeler.
Cherokee County parks and players were - Hobgood Baseball with Mason Parker Grantham and Canton Baseball with Matthew Mizelle.
There was also Paulding County's New Georgia Baseball with Gabe Davis and Troup County Parks & Recreation with Reif Holloway.
