When the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2020, Chelsea Cronin and her boyfriend had a lot to celebrate. She was nearly two years sober from her addiction to alcohol, had a steady job as a recruiter for a direct sales and marketing firm, and her boyfriend was waiting tables at a restaurant while he was earning his undergraduate degree in physics to fulfill his dream of teaching high school science. His sobriety from opioids and heroin was a little more in flux, but he was showing promise. They were on an auspicious path.
Then March came. That path, which held a few potholes and winding curves at the beginning of the year, took a sharp left turn and went straight down a cliff.
As wretched as the coronavirus is on the body, its effects have gone far beyond coughs and fevers. Quarantines, lockdowns, ever-changing rules and regulations and a host of other arguably unforeseeable changes in the economy and circumstances caused by the virus have left devastation in its wake. People have lost their jobs. People have lost their life savings. People have even lost their lives.
And many people, like Cronin’s boyfriend, have lost their paths.
“I have maintained my sobriety during the pandemic, but he has not,” Cronin said, of her boyfriend. “When everything happened and he lost his job, and it was difficult for him to get another job while also still trying to do school at same time, it became overwhelming. He fell into a quick, chronic relapse in isolation. And he’s not the only one. I’ve personally lost friends during this time, friends in New York and North Carolina, who lost their jobs, couldn’t go to meetings because they were shut down, went out and overdosed. It’s real.”
Getting in The Zone
When Cronin realized that she, too, was going to need to find another job because of the pandemic, she started working part-time at The Zone in Marietta, an addiction recovery center. Eventually, she became a full-time member of the staff, performing a variety of administrative tasks.
“It’s great because, working here, I can still help people,” she said. “We’ve seen a huge increase in the amount of people who come through here because we’re deemed essential and we’re open. Other places have Zoom meetings or none at all, so when people come, they say, ‘I’m so happy to be here, even if I have to sit three chairs apart and it smells like Lysol.’ So many people are home and don’t have a job and have nothing to do, and you add stress on top of that, they start using again. When you go back out after being clean, especially with an opioid addiction, you try to use the same amount that you’ve used before and it’s too much.”
Missy Owen, founder and CEO of The Zone and its foundation, Davis Direction Foundation, said The Zone has served nearly twice as many people each month since March than it normally would.
“For people with addiction issues or with the disease of addiction, the isolation of having to be home can be deadly,” Owen said. “The effects of the coronavirus on the community can be way more deadly for someone who struggles with addiction than the virus itself.”
Owen said that the U.S. saw a 19% increase in drug overdoses in March. That jumped to 29% in April and exploded to 42% in May.
“Now, that doesn’t mean all of them are fatal, but a 42% rise in overdoses? That's huge. That's out of control. And for a lot of people, it's not just hard drugs that they're becoming addicted to. A lot of people through this have probably been turning to alcohol a lot more than they normally would, and that also leads to addictions and overdoses,” Owen said.
And Owen warned that it’s not just older adults who face addiction issues during this time.
Owen started The Zone and Davis Direction Foundation in 2014 in memory of her son, Davis Owen, who lost his life to a heroin overdose that same year at the age of 20. Davis Owen was president of his junior and senior classes at Kennesaw Mountain High School, gave his high school’s commencement speech, and was a baseball player with the prestigious East Cobb Baseball program.
“Davis had a huge heart and everybody loved him,” Owen said. “It's not uncommon for that kind of kid, the kid with high expectations, to be a person who falls into drug addictions.”
Noticing a gap for people coming out of jail or recovery and going back in with no support inbetween, she and her family started the foundation and center to help people who are in recovery stay in recovery.
“Cobb County has one of the highest overdose rates in the state of Georgia and has been the highest the last three out of four years, sharing that with Fulton County. But there's such a wealth in Cobb County and people by and large have medicine in their medicine cabinets, which is the root of opioid addiction. And that's what leads to heroin addiction — 75 to 85% of all heroin addiction begins in the family medicine cabinet with pain pills,” she said.
Deadly isolation
“A few months ago, I had to Narcan him,” Cronin said, of the nasal spray that is used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose.
Cronin doesn’t live with her boyfriend, so keeping track of his health has been challenging. One day, he was supposed to come over to her house, but he didn’t show.
“I had a bad feeling and I knew he had been using again, so I went over there and he wasn’t home and I waited for him to get home and he came in," she explained. "I asked him where he was, and he didn’t want to tell me, but I told him I wasn’t going to leave until he told me. He locked himself in the bathroom and shot up and I heard him hit the floor, so I broke the door and Narcaned him. He was purple. I thought he was dead. He was upset with me because he went into instant withdrawal. Every time I would shut my eyes, that’s all I could picture, for weeks after. Him purple, on the floor, maybe dead. It was terrible. Then not knowing when I’m not there what happens? That’s just as bad.”
Cronin said she had to start seeing a doctor to deal with her anxiety and depression over the situation.
“I didn’t notice how much it was taking a toll on me because I just kept trying to help figure out how to get him help, if he’s doing OK, if he’s going to meetings, but still living in basically the unknown,” Cronin said. “I am a person where, the obsession is removed, but that doesn’t mean the thoughts go away completely. But I don’t think about drinking or using when I get upset or things like that. I would have guilt and nightmares if I did. So I made sure these past few months and the situation with him did not make me drink.”
Cronin said that, through her work at The Zone and dealing with her other friends who face addictions, she has learned that people choose how they deal with difficult situations, and choose when and if they want to get help when those situations lead to addictions.
“You have to realize, they’re sick,” she explained. “It’s an illness. I suffer from addiction and I still have to get up every day and decide if I’m going to remain true to my sobriety. If he wants to get high, he’s going to get high. All I could do for him or for anyone else dealing with this right now is hope. But there is also help.”
If you or someone you know is facing addiction, contact The Zone at info@davisdirection.com, call (770)-693-5982, go to thezonegeorgia.com or visit the physical location at 32 Fairground Street in Marietta. On Sunday, the foundation will be having a virtual gala to support the foundation and The Zone from 7 to 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit davisdirection.com/events.
