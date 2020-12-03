Among Cobb voters, President-elect Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump grew by 24 votes during a recount of the presidential race.
Thursday afternoon, the Cobb Board of Elections certified the county’s vote in the presidential election a second time to reflect the change. The board had certified the initial count Nov. 13.
A total of 396,551 ballots had been cast by Cobb voters, according to the initial tally. That number had dropped by 34, to 396,517 after the recount was completed Wednesday night.
“This is part and parcel of recounts and why were having to re-certify,” said Cobb elections director Janine Eveler. “There are some times that perhaps the scanners, after we had handled the ballots so many times, that they took two (ballots at one time) ... or there’s also the possibility that in the original count, the operators scanned more than they should have, scanned a single ballot more than once.”
The Trump campaign requested the recount after the state Board of Elections certified the state’s vote Nov. 20. Biden’s statewide margin of victory then was under 13,000 votes and within the 0.5% threshold Trump needed to request a recount.
Statewide, Biden’s margin of victory after the recount dropped by 2,248 to 10,422, with about 3,000 votes still to be recounted.
Thursday, Trump continued to insist he had won the state, which Republican election officials in Georgia disputed.
In Cobb, Republican election monitor Chris Scheve — a former George W. Bush Administration official — said he had, on occasion, seen “things that should be done better” by the workers.
“(Eveler) addressed them,” he said, referring to issues he had observed during the recount. “In my opinion it’s been a fair and transparent and good recount.”
