President Joe Biden, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Buy Now

President Joe Biden, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Melina Mara/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 MELINA MARA/Pool/AFP/TNS

To mark his 100th day in office, President Biden is visiting the Peach State, whose voters helped seal his White House victory and delivered control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats.

Early in the afternoon, the president and First Lady Jill Biden are visiting the country’s oldest living president, Jimmy Carter, in Carter’s hometown of Plains.

Later, Biden will be in Gwinnett County for a drive-in rally at 6 p.m. at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth. There, he’ll deliver a speech highlighting his administration’s accomplishments, according to the White House.

Biden will also be making a quick stop in Cobb County after the rally. Per the White House, he’ll fly from Gwinnett County Airport to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, his last stop before returning to Washington.

The president will be in and out of Dobbins by air, and only for a few minutes, so traffic in Cobb County shouldn’t be affected.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.