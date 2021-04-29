To mark his 100th day in office, President Biden is visiting the Peach State, whose voters helped seal his White House victory and delivered control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats.
Early in the afternoon, the president and First Lady Jill Biden are visiting the country’s oldest living president, Jimmy Carter, in Carter’s hometown of Plains.
Later, Biden will be in Gwinnett County for a drive-in rally at 6 p.m. at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth. There, he’ll deliver a speech highlighting his administration’s accomplishments, according to the White House.
Biden will also be making a quick stop in Cobb County after the rally. Per the White House, he’ll fly from Gwinnett County Airport to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, his last stop before returning to Washington.
The president will be in and out of Dobbins by air, and only for a few minutes, so traffic in Cobb County shouldn’t be affected.
