President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base Friday for an official visit to Atlanta.
The trip, originally planned as a victory lap touting the president’s coronavirus relief package, has changed to a solemn mourning of Tuesday's deadly shootings in Atlanta and Cherokee County.
Biden and Harris will meet with leaders in the Asian-American community including State Reps. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, and Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta. The visit comes just three days after eight people were killed at three spas in Acworth and Atlanta, six of whom were Asian women.
A Dobbins spokesperson said the president and vice president’s landing will be closed to media, and did not provide the Journal with the time of Air Force One’s landing.
A planned rally to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act has been scrapped. Instead, Biden and Harris will visit the Centers for Disease Control, in addition to their meeting with local leaders.
