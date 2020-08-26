Police said a bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after a crash on the Marietta Loop going eastbound toward the Interstate 75 entrance ramp.
North Marietta Parkway was closed to eastbound traffic at the entrance ramp around 4:30 p.m., and only one lane was open to westbound traffic while police responded to the wreck, Marietta Police reported.
“The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a 2010 Nissan Maxima, operated by 25 year old Desmond Sipplin of Marietta, GA was traveling East on North Marietta parkway when his vehicle struck a bicyclist near the intersection,” a news release from public information officer Chuck McPhilamy states. “The bicyclist, who will remain unnamed at this time, was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with life threatening injuries sustained from the crash.”
