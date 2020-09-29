A 71-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured Monday night in a car crash in Mableton, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
The cyclist, Phillip Martin, of Austell, had life-threatening injuries and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.
The crash occurred at 8:54 p.m. on South Gordon Road at Creveis Road, off Old Alabama Road in Mableton, Cobb Police spokeswoman Shenise McDonald said.
Investigators said Martin was traveling west on Creveis Road toward South Gordon Road and did not yield at a stop sign, colliding with a 2005 grey GMC Yukon traveling north.
The driver of the GMC Yukon, 37-year-old Derek Shaw of Austell, was not injured.
This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is requested to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
