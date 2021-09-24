Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark said Friday that there was some good news on the pandemic front.
"It appears that we are finally on the downslope" of the delta surge, Memark wrote. "We are seeing decreases in case counts, positive percentage of tests and hospitalizations. Unfortunately, death is the last indicator, and we continue to see COVID-19 deaths being reported to us daily."
Cautioning people from letting their guard down, Memark pointed out Cobb is still at 605 cases per 100,000 people (anything over 100 per 100,000 is considered high transmission) and 10.9% positivity.
"Our Cobb hospitals are still reporting SEVERE status and Wellstar Douglas now reports a BUSY status," Memark wrote.
In other news, the state health department announced it will begin administering Pfizer booster shots at health department vaccination locations on Monday. Here is Georgia DPH's guidance on boosters:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their first pair of Pfizer-BioNTech shots;
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their first pair of Pfizer-BioNTech shots;
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their first pair of Pfizer-BioNTech shots, based on their individual benefits and risks;
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their first pair of Pfizer-BioNTech shots, based on their individual benefits and risks.
Currently, only Pfizer doses are approved for boosters, and only for those that received Pfizer the first time around. In her update, Memark said that "the FDA and CDC are working quickly to make recommendations for boosters for people who received the Moderna and Johnson & (Johnson) (C)OVID-19 vaccines."
She also reminded people that the flu hasn't gone away.
"The last thing I will leave you with today is to remind you that cooler weather also brings influenza. Due to precautions taken against COVID-19 last year, we had a negligible flu season," Memark wrote. "We have seen a resurgence of other respiratory viruses wreaking havoc already-like RSV. Please remember that you can get some pretty good protection from the flu by getting a flu shot."
COVID-19 in schools
As cases decline countywide, Cobb Schools has seen the same trend. The district recorded just 394 new cases since last Friday, the lowest weekly increase since school started.
"COVID-19 cases have now fallen 62% in our schools since the peak," Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in a Friday press release. "We also have 94% of our schools showing case decreases – 107 of our 114 schools."
The only school systemwide with more than 15 active cases was Osborne High School, which has 24 active cases.
For the second week in a row, Marietta City Schools did not publish their weekly case update as of 5 p.m.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|09/24/21
|Change
|Cases
|80,727
|+220
|Hospitalizations
|3,881
|+4
|Deaths
|1,154
|+2
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|09/24/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,207,024
|+3,212
|Hospitalizations
|79,612
|+224
|Deaths
|21,991
|+126
As of Friday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 493 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 87% of them unvaccinated. The system had 136 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 90% of them unvaccinated, and 110 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 90% of them unvaccinated.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For a full Cobb County Schools report, visit https://www.cobbk12.org/page/40801/covid-case-notification.
For a full Marietta City Schools report, visit https://www.marietta-city.org/casereports.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
