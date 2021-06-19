After eight years of service with the Kennesaw Police Department, K-9 Turbo was put down following a bout with chronic leg pain that significantly impaired his ability to stand, despite efforts to medicate him.
According to a release issued on the Kennesaw Police Department’s Facebook, Turbo’s health deteriorated quickly.
“Unfortunately, his quality of life is not anywhere close to what it used to be or what was expected,” Kennesaw Police officials said in the release.
The Kennesaw Police Department invited community members to say their final goodbyes to Turbo as he took a final ride from Adams Park to Kennesaw Mountain Veterinary Services Thursday.
Community members and police officers flocked to the route of the final ride to show their support for Turbo and the Kennesaw Police Department, including Sherry Rosen, a Kennesaw resident of 12 years who first met Turbo at the Kennesaw Citizens Police Academy.
“It was really heartwarming to see the community turn out yesterday and all the law enforcement officers from all over the area,” Rosen said.
Turbo “was always eager to work to find drugs, to track the ones that thought they could run and hide from him and to help find the children that might have (wandered) away,” according to Kennesaw Police Department’s release.
Turbo "wrote" a final Instagram post thanking the community for their support and detailing his last day: “I’ve served my time and done what I was born to do, protect the citizens of Kennesaw and surrounding cities … I will be enjoying my last day with my most favorite activities and favorite toys ... Thank you for letting me serve you for the last 8 years.”
“Officer Turbo, you will be greatly missed and loved more than you will ever know,” Kennesaw Police Department officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.