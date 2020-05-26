A Belgian pharmaceutical company is expanding its U.S. headquarters in Smyrna and adding 100 jobs in the process, according to the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
The jobs will pay an average annual salary of $100,000, according to a chamber news release.
The company, UCB, already employs 400 people at its 47-acre corporate campus in Smyrna, making it the largest pharmaceutical company in Georgia, per the release. It develops drugs for people with immunological and neurological conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, Crohn’s disease and osteoporosis.
The $47.5 million expansion includes $23.5 million to repurpose an existing building and add a new parking area.
“The jobs they are creating are high-quality jobs that will have incredible financial impact on Smyrna and the surrounding areas," Dana Johnson, executive director of chamber subsidiary SelectCobb, said in the release.
If building plans are approved, construction could start in the summer. Construction is expected to take 18 months.
"Phases two and three are expected to add $24 million more in construction and infrastructure investment," the release notes, "though no timeline has been announced yet for this expansion."
