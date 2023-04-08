ACWORTH — The sound of electronic, cricket-like chirping noises emanated from colorful plastic eggs Saturday morning at the Acworth Community Center.
Designed for visually impaired children, the Cobb County Police Bomb Squad hosted its second annual Beeping Easter Egg Hunt.
"Can you put the egg in the bucket?" Bomb Squad Police Officer Duncan Hall asked Zayir Booker, 1, of Marietta.
Placing a red egg into the bucket, Zayir continued his hunt.
"Good job, buddy," Duncan said.
As rain poured down outside, Hall explained how the eggs are wired to a simple 9-volt battery.
"All you have to do is flip the switch and it will do a little beeping noise," Hall said.
Bending down on the gray carpet, Teigan Galloway of Marietta helped her daughter, Phoebe, 6, a student at Blackwell Elementary, drop an egg into the bucket as her brother, Graham, 2, looked on.
"It's so cool they're here to support us," Galloway said of the bomb squad.
Galloway said Teigan has Wagner syndrome, a hereditary eye disorder that causes progressive vision loss.
"She has no iris and can't see out of her left eye," Galloway said. "We did have cataracts removed from her right eye, and she can see a little bit. I'm glad to be in Atlanta with all the resources Emory and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta provide. There are a lot of unknowns, so we're just trying to help her use her vision as long as she has it."
Sgt. Gene Burell of the bomb squad helped to organize the event.
"All bomb techs are members of the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators," Burell said. "I had heard of the Rachel Project, which a IABTI member, David Hyche, started so his blind daughter could participate in Easter egg hunts. I thought this was something we could do in Cobb every year for the 100 or so visually impaired students in the county."
The bomb squad likes playing with wires, Burell said. This was a way for the unit to work together and create the beeping eggs.
Wearing a shiny silver jacket, Christine Lawes, 11, slowly walked around the large room with her dad, Chris Jones of Stone Mountain.
"This is a lot of fun," Lawes said of the event, which was brought to his attention by a friend.
"What a genius idea," Jones said. "A nice way to challenge her senses and it allows her to just be a kid. She's having a great time."
Wearing a sparkling, rainbow sequined shirt, Briehl Rollison, 10, of East Point, smiled while trying to locate each chirp.
"It's fun," Rollison said.
On the other side of the room, Elijah Brady, 9, of Dekalb, was enjoying the event as he dumped an egg into his bucket.
"It's fun to turn them off," Brady said.
To learn more about the Rachel Project and the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators, visit the web page: iabti.org/beeping-eggs/.
(1) comment
Way to go Cobb PD you always make us proud.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.