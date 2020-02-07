For years, south Cobb residents walked out of DJ Diva Beauty Supply with more than just beauty products.
At first glance, the spot on Austell Road near Hicks Road looks like a typical cosmetic shop. The store has about 14,000 square feet of shelves stocked full of anything and everything a cosmetician could want. But behind the tonics, extensions and conditioners is over 3,000 square feet of community space, including several offices, a large conference room and even two small recording studios.
Its former owner, the late Michael Dorsey, opened up that space to anyone who wanted to use it to organize for the public good, and it became a go-to spot for anybody who wanted to become involved in the community.
“This was the meeting place,” said activist Coakley Pendergrass, founder of community advocacy group Georgia Community Coalition. “Everyone from the state senator, commissioners, if they were black, they came here.”
According to county records, Dorsey moved into the space in 2011.
State Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, said she first heard about DJ Diva when she was working as an aide for her predecessor, former state Rep. Alisha Thomas Morgan. Thomas said she was surprised to see the aisles of hair care supplies in what she thought would be a meeting space.
“I was very surprised when I walked in,” she said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Am I at the right place?’ … But he had really turned the back into an area where people in the community are able to have meetings for free. I thought that was really amazing. He said any time you need to use it, you can use it, and I thought that was really amazing. You don’t get a lot of people that open up their business’ doors for the community, and I think the community really appreciated it.”
Cobb NAACP Executive Director Deane Bonner said it was not uncommon for a shopper to walk in the door looking for a hair product and leave registered to vote or ready to become more politically engaged.
“I think it was totally advantageous,” she said. “It was a true plus for the community because this way, Mike was letting them back there, there was no charge to be there, you can see the advantages of that. It was totally a win-win situation, not only for him, because if you go in there because you may need some beauty products … then you’d go back there and you see what we are doing, we’re talking about affordable housing, about zoning, about how we need more participation in county government.”
Ben Williams, president of the Cobb Southern Christian Leadership Conference, said DJ Diva was like a home base for his group whenever they needed somewhere to meet or hold an event.
“We held conversations, we had candidates come in and talk to folks about their aspirations and our aspirations. It was really a place where folks in the community could literally come together and simply bond,” he said. “If I had to sum it up, it was an opportunity to kind of mitigate the diaspora that came as a result of progress."
Dorsey was killed in a vehicle crash in 2018, but now a new owner says she plans on honoring his legacy by maintaining the store’s role as a gathering place for the civically minded under a new name, BNM Beauty Outlet.
The MDJ attended a recent meeting in one of the offices behind the sales floor. Among those gathered were state Sen. Michael Rhett, D-Marietta; James Darden, who sits on the Cobb Transit System Advisory Board; Pendergrass, and representatives of a multitude of community groups.
Nearly everyone in the room had some connection with DJ Diva and with Dorsey, who ran the store with his wife, Juhee.
Rhett said he started his political career in the back of the store.
Rhett said the beauty shop was his campaign headquarters when he first ran for office on a shoestring budget. It was at the shop where Rhett met the man who would become his campaign manager, and Rhett said Dorsey continued to support community advocates until his death.
“This is like the community hub,” he said. “As a matter of fact, when he passed away, God rest his soul, there was a lot of thought as to where the community hub would be, where we could meet, discuss different items, formulate plans to empower people. … We were left scrambling. I remember we had a couple of places that didn't quite pan out too well because they were kind of far away from the community. This office makes a big difference.”
As Rhett spoke, the shop’s new owner, Mia Lee, walked into the office and asked if anybody wanted coffee.
Lee took over the business in August and spent the next three months cleaning and remodeling. She said she wanted to maintain the store’s role as a community hub.
“I heard what Michael and Juhee did for the community from this store, not just for the business, but growing the community, the good things that Michael did, and where Juhee supported Michael,” she said. “I was eager, but also afraid at the same time. But something just drew me to this location, so we took over, and I had a vision. Instead of where Juhee was supporting Michael, it’s the opposite side, where I want to do the work and my husband is supporting me.”
Rhett said a lot of people in south Cobb politics were very happy to hear Lee planned to keep the store going as it was.
“Day one, when they had the grand opening, she and her husband rolled out the red carpet, she said we know people, meet here, we want you to continue to do that,” Rhett said. “It was a sigh of relief. It was very sweet of them.”
Lee has big plans for the store. She said she envisions the offices and conference rooms one day hosting support groups for single mothers, teens and others in need of a positive space. She is working to organize free classes on nail care and hairdressing to anyone who wants to learn.
She said free nail and braiding classes are set to begin in the coming weeks, and she is still looking for volunteers to help put together other activities such as fitness classes.
“Everybody needs money to live, but also at the same time, it is my job as a child of God to help my brothers and sisters, those who need to step up and open the doors to be able to better themselves so they’ll be able to take care of their family,” she said.
For more information or to volunteer, call 770-627-5235.
